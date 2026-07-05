Prime Day made buying Nike Shoes much easier: These pairs are seeing price drops (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → Whether you're clocking miles every morning, building a sneaker collection or simply looking for comfortable everyday shoes, Nike rarely disappoints. The brand has mastered the balance between performance, comfort and street style, making its footwear just as relevant in the gym as it is on city streets. Amazon Prime Day is one of the few times you can score genuine discounts on bestselling Nike shoes, making it the ideal opportunity to invest in a quality pair without paying full price. From running shoes engineered for long-distance comfort to lifestyle sneakers that instantly elevate your outfits, these Nike picks deserve a spot on your wishlist. Nike shoes on price drop

Retro sneakers continue to dominate fashion trends, and the Nike Waffle Debut is one of the easiest ways to embrace the aesthetic. Inspired by Nike's classic running silhouettes, this sneaker combines vintage charm with modern comfort. The lightweight construction makes it ideal for everyday wear, while the signature waffle outsole provides dependable grip and durability. The clean design pairs effortlessly with jeans, dresses, cargo pants and co-ord sets, making it one of the most versatile sneakers you can own. If you're after a stylish everyday shoe that never feels outdated, this is an excellent choice.

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Sometimes simplicity is exactly what you need, and these Nike running shoes deliver just that. Designed for daily workouts and regular wear, they feature a breathable upper that keeps your feet cool during long hours of activity. The cushioned midsole absorbs impact effectively, helping reduce fatigue whether you're running, walking or simply spending an active day outdoors. Lightweight, supportive and dependable, they're an excellent entry-level running shoe for beginners and fitness enthusiasts alike.

The Quest series has built a loyal following for good reason. The Quest 5 offers responsive cushioning, improved stability and a secure fit that makes every stride feel smoother. The engineered mesh upper promotes airflow while the foam cushioning provides lasting comfort even during extended runs. Beyond workouts, the sleek monochrome colourway also makes it easy to wear casually with joggers, jeans or athleisure outfits. It's a practical investment for anyone who wants one shoe that performs well both inside and outside the gym.

If classic basketball-inspired sneakers are your style, the Court Vision Mid deserves a closer look. Drawing inspiration from iconic '80s court shoes, this sneaker delivers timeless style with modern construction. The mid-top silhouette provides extra ankle support while giving outfits an effortlessly cool streetwear vibe. Whether paired with oversized denim, cargos or shorts, these sneakers instantly add character to your look. They're fashionable enough for everyday wear while remaining comfortable enough for extended use.

Built for runners who prioritise cushioning and consistency, the Winflo 11 is one of Nike's most dependable performance shoes. The responsive cushioning creates smooth heel-to-toe transitions, making long-distance runs feel noticeably more comfortable. The breathable upper enhances airflow, while the supportive construction keeps your feet stable throughout your workout. Even if you're not training for a marathon, the exceptional comfort makes these shoes equally suitable for walking, travelling and all-day wear.

Nike shoes on price drop: FAQs Is Amazon Prime Day a good time to buy Nike shoes? Yes. Prime Day is one of the best opportunities to grab genuine Nike footwear at discounted prices, especially bestselling running and lifestyle sneakers. Are Nike sneakers suitable for casual outfits? Absolutely. Many Nike sneakers pair effortlessly with jeans, joggers, shorts, dresses, and athleisure, making them perfect for both active and casual lifestyles. Which Nike running shoe is ideal for regular workouts? The Nike Quest 5 and Nike Winflo 11 are great choices for daily runs, gym sessions, and long walks thanks to their cushioning, breathability, and supportive fit. Which Nike shoe is best for everyday wear? The Nike Waffle Debut and Nike Court Vision Mid NN are excellent everyday options, offering a blend of comfort, durability, and versatile style.