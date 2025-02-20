iPhone 16e a worthy buy at 59990? 3 reasons why you should get iPhone 16 instead

Apple’s affordable iPhone 16e finally made its debut in the global market but its price and features have left buyers in confusion. While the iPhone 16e comes with some impressive features and specifications, its price tag at Rs.59990 is raising eyebrows as it is much more expensive than the previous generation iPhone SE. Due to the higher price, many are considering buying an iPhone 16 model, but just paying a little more to enjoy all the greater features. Therefore, if you are someone who is considering buying the iPhone 16e, then you may want to know about these three reasons why the iPhone 16 is a real deal at a few higher bucks. Know why the iPhone 16 is a better choice than the iPhone 16e.(Apple)

3 reasons why iPhone 16 is a better buy than iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e has become the talk of the town after its official launch. So far the smartphone is getting mixed reactions due to its controversial price hike. While many were expecting the device to be around Rs.50000, Apple has priced the iPhone 16e much higher at Rs.59990 which is just Rs.20000 less than the flagship iPhone 16 model. However, with e-commerce deals and offers, buyers can get the iPhone 16 at around Rs,65000 which is quite a great deal if you are to Rs.60000 for the new iPhone 16e. Here are three reasons why the iPhone 16 is a better choice.

Dynamic Island and higher brightness: If have not experienced the fun UI experience of Dynamic Island, then starting with the iPhone 16 could be a smart choice as it makes the experience swift and intuitive. However, the iPhone 16e simply has a display notch like the older generation model, making it look outdated. Additionally, both have a similar display technology, but still the iPhone 16 offers 2000nits peak brightness, whereas, the iPhone 16e offers 1200nits brightness. Camera setup: iPhone 16 and iPhone 16e comes with similar 48MP Fusion main camera with 2x zoom capability. However, the iPhone 16 features an additional 12MP ultrawide camera which will add value to your photography skills. Therefore, the iPhone 16 is better in terms of camera setup at a slightly higher price. Performance and gaming: If you are someone who prefers graphic-intensive gaming then iPhone 16 is a better choice. While both devices are powered by an A18 chip, the iPhone 16 model features a 5-core GPU, whereas the iPhone 16e features a 4-core GPU. Therefore, for lag-free and graphics-intensive gaming, go for the iPhone 16 model.

However, if you do not have a greater budget, you can opt for the iPhone 16e, but wait until the major festival sale to get the smartphone at a great deal price.