iPhone 16e alternatives: Know which smartphone to buy in a similar budget

Apple’s affordable smartphone, the iPhone 16e has been in discussion for its unusual price hike. While the Rs.59900 price is quite high for the smartphone, many are appreciating the costing considering the significant upgrades and flagship-like features. However, if you are uncertain about the iPhone 16e, but if you are in search of a feature-filled smartphone in a similar budget, then we have got you covered. While the iPhone 16e is a pretty impressive smartphone with A18 chip, C1 modem, greater battery life, and more. However, there are some other smartphones which offer similar or better features in comparison to the iPhone 16e. Therefore, know which smartphone you can buy as an alternative to the iPhone 16e.

Check out the top 5 iPhone 16e alternatives.(Apple)