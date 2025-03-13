iPhone 16e alternatives: Know which smartphone to buy in a similar budget
Samsung Galaxy S24, iPhone 15, Vivo X200, and more smartphones to buy in place of the iPhone 16e at a similar price range.
Apple’s affordable smartphone, the iPhone 16e has been in discussion for its unusual price hike. While the Rs.59900 price is quite high for the smartphone, many are appreciating the costing considering the significant upgrades and flagship-like features. However, if you are uncertain about the iPhone 16e, but if you are in search of a feature-filled smartphone in a similar budget, then we have got you covered. While the iPhone 16e is a pretty impressive smartphone with A18 chip, C1 modem, greater battery life, and more. However, there are some other smartphones which offer similar or better features in comparison to the iPhone 16e. Therefore, know which smartphone you can buy as an alternative to the iPhone 16e.
iPhone 16e alternatives
- Samsung Galaxy S24: This Samsung’s S series smartphone which was launched last year in the flagship segment. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 2400 chip paired with 12GB RAM. It also features a triple camera setup that captures mesmerizing images. I have thoroughly enjoyed using the smartphone as it also offers advanced AI experiences. You can also check out the expert Samsung Galaxy S24 review to know about its overall performance.
- iPhone 15: Another feature-filled smartphone to consider buying as an alternative to iPhone 16e is the iPhone 15. While it misses out on several advanced AI features as the iPhone 16e, it offers a dual camera setup, dynamic island, and a powerful performance that can get the job done at a similar or a lower price on the e-commerce platform. Therefore, iPhone 15 could also be a fruitful choice for your smartphone upgrade.
- Vivo X200: One of the hype smartphones of the year, the Vivo X200 which offers some exceptional camera performance. The smartphone comes with a 50MP triple camera setup that includes Zeiss optics and Zeiss T* lens coating, offering a professional photography experience. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip and 5800mAh battery, making it an ideal choice or alternative to the iPhone 16e.
- Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Another smartphone you can buy as an alternative to iPhone 16e is the Samsung’s latest Fan Edition model, the Galaxy S24 FE. The smartphone also comes with flagship-like features such as Galaxy AI, Samsung Exynos 2400e chip, 120Hz display, triple camera setup, and more which makes it a great competitor to the iPhone 16e with a similar pricing.
- OnePlus 12: Lastly, we have the OnePlus 12 which was launched last year in the flagship smartphone market. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, offering powerful flagship performance. It comes with a triple camera setup engineered by Hasselblad, offering exceptional camera experience. Therefore, these are some of the great options to buy as a smartphone upgrade.