iPhone 16e pre-order starts today: Here’s how to buy the latest iPhone in India

After a long wait, Apple has introduced a new iPhone 16 series family member, the iPhone 16e at a slightly lower price. Despite being an affordable iPhone, the smartphone packs flagship features such as an A18 chip, 8GB RAM, Apple Intelligence, a Long-lasting battery, and much more. Now that the smartphone has been launched, buyers are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the iPhone 16e. Therefore, the iPhone 16e pre-order will commence today, February 21, where buyers can pre-book their device. And after a week, the smartphone will be available for sale. If you are someone who has been planning to buy the new iPhone 16e, then check out all the pre-order and sale details. iPhone 16e is to be available for pre-order from this evening. Here’s everything you need to know.(Apple)

Also read: iPhone 16e launch marks end of these iPhone models, check the list here

iPhone 16e: Where and how to pre-order

The iPhone 16e pre-order will start today, February 21 at 6:30 PM IST. Interested buyers can pre-book their device from the Apple Store online or offline. Apart from flagship Apple stores, buyers can also rely on third-party retailers for pre-booking, however, make sure they have an authorised reseller badge.

As of now, Apple has not revealed any pre-order details or offers and we expect it to go live once the process begins. As of now, the Apple website states no-cost EMI options for 24 months with a Rs.4000 instant discount. The company has also highlighted a Trade-In offer with benefits from Rs.5000 to Rs.67000. Apart from pre-orders, the official sale will go live on February 28.

Also read: iPhone 16e price in India, key specs, and more (Video)

iPhone 16e price in India, colour and storage variants

The iPhone 16e was launched in three storage options, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB which are priced at Rs.59990, Rs.69990, and Rs.89990 respectively. The smartphone will be available in two matte colourways black and white. Therefore, buyers can pre-book their desired storage variant and colour for iPhone 16e to get the device without any hassle or standing in the queue.

Also read: iOS 18.4 launch may bring this much awaited AI feature to iPhone 15 Pro model

Should you buy an iPhone 16e?

While the iPhone 16e is slightly pricy than expected, it offers features and performance similar to the flagship iPhone 16 model. Additionally, one of the key features of the smartphone is that it offers a better battery backup than the flagship iPhone 16 due to the new in-house 5G chip and the A18 processor. Therefore, at Rs.20000 less buyers enjoy all the benefits of the flagship model with the iPhone 16e.