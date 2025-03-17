iPhone 17 Air could rely on wireless charging instead of USB-C port- Here’s what we expect

Apple is reportedly building a new slimmer iPhone which will replace the iPhone 17 Plus variant during the upcoming launch. As we wait for the iPhone 17 series, the anticipated iPhone 17 Air has been making headlines for its ultra-slim design, Pixel-like camera island, and more. However, with a slim body, the iPhone 17 Air could come with several feature compromises, such as a single rear camera, smaller battery, and more. Now, it is suggested that Apple may also remove the USB-C port from the smartphone to maintain its desired slimness. Therefore, the iPhone 17 Air could heavily rely on MagSafe-based wireless charging. This could come as a major change for the users who are not used to or very fond of wireless charging, as it comes with several disadvantages. Therefore, if you have been eyeing the iPhone 17 Air, here’s everything you can expect during the launch. iPhone 17 Air may only support wireless charging. Know what’s coming ahead of the September launch.(AFP)

Also read: iPhone 17 series dummy reveal thicker iPhone models- Here’s what we know

iPhone 17 Air could replace the USB-C port with wireless charging



iPhone 17 Air has been grabbing much attention ahead of its official debut. While many are surprised by its ultra-slim design, many are also mocking the compromises which have been made to maintain a certain slimness. Since it will be a flagship model which will likely make its debut with the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup, the smartphone may offer some powerful performance and features. However, it could also lack some of the flagship features offered by Apple.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air to come with 3 major compromises- Here’s what we know

While people are already not happy with the rumours surrounding the single rear camera, new information has come forward which revealed that Apple may replace the USB-C port with wireless charging on the iPhone 17 Air. In a recent Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman, Apple is expected to bring its first port-free iPhone with the new iPhone 17 Air model. However, this drastic change could be very challenging for Apple since many do not prefer wireless charging as their first option because it takes longer to charge and there are pricing and availability issues as well. Therefore, apart from a single camera, people may also debate on port-less charging as the technology is yet to be normalised among smartphone users.

Also read: iPhone 17 series’ rumoured renders showcase different designs of all four models- Here’s what we think

Apart from charging, the iPhone 17 Air could also bring several Pro-like features such as ProMotion display with 120Hz refresh rate, the new Camera Control button, new-generation Apple chip, in-house 5G modem similar to the iPhone 16e model, and much more.