iPhone 17 Air design: Here are our thoughts based on the latest leaks

Leaks about the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Slim, or whatever name Apple decides to go with have been surfacing online every now and then. So far, multiple sources have suggested that it could be the thinnest iPhone ever, surpassing the iPhone 6, which was 6.9mm thick. Previously, leaks have indicated that it could be as thin as 5.5mm. Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a solid track record when it comes to Apple-related predictions, has suggested this, while others have estimated it would be around 6mm. Now, in the latest leak, another reliable tipster, Ice Universe, has once again claimed that the iPhone 17 Air could be incredibly thin. Here are the details. iPhone 17 series likely to go through major design revamp, here's what we know so far.

iPhone 17 Air At 5.5mm Will Be The Thinnest iPhone Yet

Ice Universe, posting on X (formerly Twitter), said that the iPhone 17 Air could be just 5.5mm thick while maintaining the same length, width, screen size, and bezel size as the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The latter is expected to have the same dimensions as the iPhone 16 Pro Max. If this turns out to be true, the iPhone 17 Air would be the thinnest iPhone ever, measuring just 5.5mm.

iPhone 17 Air: What We Think So Far

Thinking about Apple's naming strategy, the company has refreshed its monikers every few years. With the iPhone 12 generation, Apple introduced the iPhone 12 mini, which featured a 5.4-inch display in a compact body, similar in size to the iPhone 5 or iPhone 5S.

However, when the iPhone Mini failed to gain traction, Apple replaced it with the "Plus" moniker, allowing buyers of the standard iPhone model to get a larger display and better battery life without paying Pro Max prices.

Ultimately, Apple may now phase out the Plus line and introduce the Air or Slim moniker with the iPhone 17 series. This means the iPhone 16 Plus could be the last Plus model, following the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 15 Plus.

This could be an interesting shift in Apple's strategy, as it has been a while since the company has prioritised form over function. Many other brands, including Samsung, are also focusing on ultra-thin designs (with the Galaxy S25 Edge). This may signal a broader industry trend. For instance, foldable smartphones, for instance, prioritise form over function, often making trade-offs in terms of camera performance and durability. However, their unique form factor makes them fun and innovative to use. So, a new Slim or Air moniker could refresh Apple's lineup, especially since the Plus models haven't performed well in sales, according to reports.

That being said, it remains to be seen how the public will perceive the iPhone 17 Air—if it does turn out to be the thinnest iPhone ever at 5.5mm.

Additionally, leaks and mockups suggest that the iPhone 17 Air may feature a camera visor design similar to the Google Pixel 9, with a single camera housed in the top half of the phone.

Apple could use Fusion Camera technology (as seen in iPhone 16e as well), which may allow for decent optical-quality shots—though, of course, not true optical zoom.

