iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 16 Plus: Specs, features, camera, and more compared

iPhone 17 Air Vs iPhone 16 Plus: This year’s iPhone lineup will include a new ultra slim model, likely to be known as iPhone 17 Air. This new model is slated to be end of the “Plus” variant altogether. Well, this news may not come as a surprise to many, as the Plus variants did not entice many buyers, and it was not the best-selling model either. Therefore, replacing it could come as a smarter choice for Apple. But is the new iPhone 17 Air worth replacing the larger screen, bigger battery, and premium features? Check out the detailed comparison between iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 16 Plus.(Bloomberg)

To know how the iPhone 17 Air will take the place of the iPhone 16 Plus, we have curated a detailed comparison of what we expect in the new model. Therefore, know about the iPhone 17 Air and how it could benefit Apple.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air thickness compared with iPhone 17 Pro in a new leaked image- All details

iPhone 17 Air Vs iPhone 16 Plus: Design and display

For the iPhone 17 Air, design is the major factor that may attract buyers; therefore, we can expect several changes. For starters, the smartphone will likely come with a titanium and glass build, which would be the first time for a non-pro model. Additionally, the smartphone measures 5.5mm in thickness in comparison with the iPhone 16 Plus's 7.8mm thickness. Additionally, the current plus variant comes with an aluminium and glass body. With iPhone 17 Air, Apple is expected to remove the physical SIM slot, therefore, users may have to rely on eSIMs.

For display, the iPhone 17 Air is getting major upgrades over the iPhone 16 Plus. Firstly, it is reported to have a 6.55-inch OLED display with ProMotion technology, providing a 120Hz refresh rate and an always-on-display feature. Whereas the iPhone 16 Plus still relies on a 60Hz display which is quite questionable in 2025.

Also read: iPhone 17 series dummy reveal thicker iPhone models- Here’s what we know

iPhone 17 Air Vs iPhone 16 Plus: Performance and battery

For performance, the iPhone 17 Air model will likely get a new A19 chip, which will be more powerful and efficient than the iPhone 16 Plus’s A18 chip. Furthermore, both models are to provide 8GB RAM, Apple Intelligence, and other advanced features. Therefore, we have greater hopes for the iPhone 17 Air.

For lasting performance, the iPhone 16 Plus is backed by a 4674 mAh battery, providing lasting battery life. Whereas, we have our doubts about the iPhone 17 Air model, considering it's slimmer and smaller in size than the Plus variant. Since the iPhone 16e came with a bigger battery and impressive battery life, Apple may surprise us with a greater solution for the iPhone 17 Air.

iPhone 17 Air Vs iPhone 16 Plus: Camera

iPhone 16 Plus features a dual-camera setup that includes a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. But, with the iPhone 17 Air model, this may change as the smartphone may feature a single rear camera with 48MP resolution. We expect the single rear camera to have dual-lens capabilities, as the iPhone 16e has a fusion camera.

For selfies, the iPhone 16 Plus features a 12MP camera, whereas the iPhone 17 Air is expected to get a 24MP front camera.

iPhone 17 Air Vs iPhone 16 Plus: Price

In terms of pricing, we expect the iPhone 17 Air to be priced similarly to the iPhone 16 Plus, as Apple is planning to bring this new model between the base iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro model.