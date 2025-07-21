iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 16 Plus: Will thinness overthrow reliable battery life?

Apple is reported to make a major change in the iPhone 17 lineup with a new model. This year, we may not see the “Plus” variant due to the highly anticipated ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air model. Yes, Apple may finally discontinue the standard “Plus” model, with iPhone 16 Plus being the last of its kind. As rumours surrounding the iPhone 17 Air start circulating, people are more curious about how this new model will likely replace the iPhone Plus models. Therefore, to gain more understanding, we have curated a detailed comparison between the expected iPhone 17 Air specifications and the iPhone 16 Plus, to know if one should buy the new ultra-slim model or not. Know how iPhone 17 Air's expected features compare to the iPhone 16 Plus.(Majin Bu)

Also read: iPhone 17 Air likely to get 12GB RAM upgrade: Know what’s coming

iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 16 Plus: Design and display

The iPhone 16 Plus design was slightly tweaked last year with a new vertically-placed dual camera module, a new camera capture button, and a new matte-glass finish on the rear panel. The smartphone offers a premium design and durability, making it a great choice for iPhone buyers. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be popularise for this slimness, which will likely measure 5.5mm. To maintain the thin design, Apple has reportedly made some design changes, which include a single rear camera, a titanium build, and others.

For display, the iPhone 16 Plus features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 2000nits peak brightness. Whereas, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a smaller 6.5-inch OLED display with similar bezels and a 60Hz refresh rate. Both models are expected to have the Dynamic Island and the Ceramic Shield.

iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 16 Plus: Performance and battery

In terms of performance, iPhone 17 Air could grab much attention with the anticipated A19 chip built with a second-generation 3nm process. Additionally, the smartphone is tipped to get 12GB RAM, an upgrade from 8GB RAM storage. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Plus is powered by the A18 chip paired with 8GB RAM.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air design ‘leaked’ in new hands-on video, here’s how it may look

However, battery life could be the main reason for the iPhone 17 Air to fall short for power users. Reportedly, the ultra-slim smartphone is expected to have less than 3000mAh battery, which could be concerning for many. Whereas the iPhone 16 Plus is backed by a 4674mAh battery, offering a full day of performance.

iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 16 Plus: Camera

The iPhone 16 Plus features a dual camera setup that includes a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Whereas the iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a 48MP single rear camera, limiting its ultrawide and telephoto capabilities. However, the iPhone 17 Air could offer better selfie performance with a 24MP front-facing camera and an upgrade to the iPhone 16 Plus 12MP selfie camera.

iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 16 Plus: Price

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be priced similarly to the iPhone 16 Plus at around Rs. 90000 in India. Therefore, at a whopping price, the single-lens camera and a smaller battery could surely raise some eyebrows and compel buyers' judgments.