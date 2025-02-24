iPhone 17 Air wishlist: What we want to see in Apple's slimmest iPhone

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the fourth model in the iPhone 17 series, replacing the ‘Plus’ moniker that debuted with the iPhone 14 series. Reports so far suggest that it will prioritise form over function, with some trade-offs expected in terms of the camera experience, and battery life. Now, that aside, let us share our wishlist—what we expect from the iPhone 17 Air. Read on. iPhone 17 Air is expected to join the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup in September, later this year.(Frederic J. Brown/AFP)

Design that makes you feel..something

The joy of using thin and light devices is real. Remember the first Moto Razr? It may not have had the best internals or been the most practical device, but its striking design evoked emotion.

Now, imagine if the iPhone 17 Air debuts with an exceptionally thin design. If it reportedly measures between 5.5-6.5 mm, as many reports suggest, it would undoubtedly be the thinnest iPhone ever and would certainly turn heads. It remains to be seen whether Apple’s final design approach will be similar to Samsung’s with the S25 Edge (which didn't seem all that different compared to the vanilla S25 models) or if Apple will carve its own path.

A single camera is fine, but it needs Fusion tech

Moving on to the camera, based on leaked renders, it looks increasingly likely that the iPhone 17 Air will feature a single-camera setup. However, as we saw with the iPhone 16e, referred to as the iPhone SE 4 in leaks, this may not be a major drawback. Why? Because it is expected to incorporate Apple's two-in-one Fusion Camera technology, allowing users to capture optical-quality zoom shots.

We certainly hope the primary sensor matches that of the other iPhone 17 models, as this would significantly enhance the overall camera experience. However, given the phone’s expected ultra-thin design, concerns naturally arise over how Apple will manage to include a large sensor. That said, the renders showcase a camera layout similar to the Pixel 9 series’ camera bar, giving us hope that Apple has found a way to accommodate a larger sensor.

Colours are fun

As premium as Apple's Pro models feel, they do not offer a wide selection of vibrant colours. The iPhone 16 lineup follows the same trend, where fun colours like ultramarine, teal, and pink are exclusive to the standard iPhone 16 models, while the Pro models feature muted and rather mature shades. We hope the iPhone 17 Air debuts with a variety of fun shades, allowing users to choose a colour that truly reflects their personality.