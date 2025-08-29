iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro price in India to begin at Rs…

The iPhone 17 series is launching on September 9, 2025, at the “Awe Dropping” event. The lineup is expected to consist of four upgraded models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This year, the iPhones are tipped for significant upgrades over their predecessor, although with rumoured upgrades, there are chances for price hikes as well. Recently, the US pricing of the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models was leaked, revealing a $50 price hike. Therefore, the entire lineup could be expensive, and buyers will have to pay an extra amount to upgrade to the latest generation models. Here’s how much the iPhone 17 series could cost. iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models are tipped for a price hike due to major upgrades. Here’s what we expect so far.(Majin Bu)

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models' price

As the Apple September launch event is approaching, leaks surrounding the iPhone 17 series have become more frequent. As all models are expected to recieve major upgrades, there are several reports suggesting a price hike for the entire lineup this year. Over the years, Apple has kept $799 or ₹79,990 price tag for the standard iPhone models. However, this might change. Reportedly, the iPhone 17 could cost $849 or ₹84,990 for the 128GB variant.

As far as the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models are concerned, both models are tipped for a price hike. This year’s iPhone 17 Pro model could cost $1,049 or ₹1,24,990, up from the iPhone 16 Pro’s $999 price for the 128GB model. However, the revised price is expected for the 256GB storage variant.

Lastly, the iPhone 17 Pro Max price could go up to $1,249 or about ₹1,50,000 during launch. This is a major price hike from $1,199 and ₹1,44,990. However, we are not certain about the official pricing of the iPhone 17 series, since they are based on leaks. Therefore, it is best recommended to wait until the official launch to confirm its pricing before you pre-order or plan to purchase during the first sales.

iPhone 17 launch: Date and Time

The iPhone 17 series will be announced on September 9, 2025, at 10:30 PM IST. The launch event will be live-streamed on Apple.com, Apple TV, and YouTube. Therefore, viewers from across the globe can watch the unveiling live from the comfort of their homes.