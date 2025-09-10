iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India, sale date and more

Apple has officially launched the iPhone 17 series in India, confirming prices, specifications, and availability for its four new models: iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This year’s lineup offers something for every premium smartphone buyer, from those seeking an entry-level flagship to power users demanding maximum storage and performance. The iPhone 17 starts at ₹82,900, while the Pro Max tops out at ₹2,29,900 for the new 2TB variant. The newly introduced iPhone Air is Apple’s slimmest phone yet, carrying a titanium build, AI-tuned GPU, and eSIM-only design. All models ship with iOS 26 and pre-orders in India begin on 12 September, with sales going live from 19 September 2025. With multiple storage options, new colour finishes, and advanced hardware, the iPhone 17 series prices in India reflect Apple’s push further into the ultra-premium segment. iPhone 17 series prices in India reflect Apple’s push further into the ultra-premium segment.(Apple)

iPhone 17 price in India

iPhone 17 is the most accessible model, priced at ₹82,900 for 256GB and ₹1,02,900 for 512GB. It is available in Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage, White, and Black.

iPhone Air price in India

Apple has dropped the “Plus” branding, introducing the iPhone Air, which starts at ₹1,19,900 for 256GB, goes up to ₹1,39,900 for 512GB, and reaches ₹1,59,900 for the 1TB variant. Available in Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, and Sky Blue, the Air combines sleek design with the A19 Pro chip.

iPhone 17 Pro price in India and iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India

The iPhone 17 Pro starts at ₹1,34,900 (256GB), moving up to ₹1,54,900 (512GB) and ₹1,74,900 (1TB). For those seeking maximum performance and storage, the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at ₹1,49,900 (256GB), with 512GB at ₹1,69,900, 1TB at ₹1,89,900, and a new 2TB model at ₹2,29,900. Both Pro models come in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver.

Sale and availability

Pre-orders open on 12 September across more than 60 countries, including India, while deliveries begin on 19 September, followed by wider availability on 26 September.