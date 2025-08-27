iPhone 17 launch date in India out: iPhone 16 gets over 10000 off, available at Rs…

iPhone 17 series will be launched globally on 9 September 2025 at the much-anticipated Apple Awe-Dropping event, slated for 10:30 PM IST, with sales expected to begin in India from 19 September. Pre-orders are set to open as early as 12 September, offering eager buyers a chance to secure the latest flagship models including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air, equipped with Apple’s new A19 Bionic chips and iOS 26. With the iPhone 17 launch just weeks away, Apple’s existing iPhone 16 is now available at a very compelling price in India. The iPhone 16 is currently available with more than ₹10,000 off on Flipkart. For those who are unaware, the iPhone 16 was launched in India at a starting price of ₹79,900 and iPhone 17 price in India is also expected to be the same. Additional bank discounts and cashback offers can reduce the effective price of iPhone 16 even further, making it an attractive option for buyers not ready to splurge on a newer model. With pre-orders opening on 12 September, decision time is approaching fast. Whether to wait for the iPhone 17 or jump on the iPhone 16 deal will ultimately depend on individual priorities.(Bloomberg)

What the iPhone 17 brings, and why the iPhone 16 deal matters

The upcoming iPhone 17 lineup is expected to feature notable upgrades such as ultra-thin designs, enhanced camera systems with periscope zoom, and enhanced AI capabilities. Analysts suggest starting prices in India could range from ₹79,900 for the base model up to ₹1.64 lakh for the Pro Max variant.

In the meantime, the iPhone 16 remains a solid option. Launched in September 2024, it includes innovations like the Action Button, Camera Control toggle, and a strong A18 chip that offers 30% speed improvement over its predecessor. For consumers who prioritise value, the ₹69,999 deal, with options for cashback and EMI, means premium Apple hardware at a much more accessible price point.

What this means for buyers in India

For tech enthusiasts looking for the latest and greatest, the iPhone 17 launch represents a compelling upgrade opportunity. However, for budget-conscious consumers or those content with still-powerful hardware, the discounted iPhone 16 offers excellent value, and could remain competitive even after the new models debut.

With pre-orders opening on 12 September, decision time is approaching fast. Whether to wait for the iPhone 17 or jump on the iPhone 16 deal will ultimately depend on individual priorities, budget, and appetite for the newest features.