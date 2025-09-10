iPhone 17 launched: Price in India after bank offer to be…

Apple has officially launched the much-anticipated iPhone 17 in India, bringing a refined design, brighter display, and better performance to the company’s mainstream flagship. The iPhone 17 is priced at ₹82,900 for the 256GB variant and ₹1,02,900 for the 512GB option, but much like last year’s iPhone 16, buyers can expect attractive bank cashback offers that bring the effective price down further. In 2023, the India iStore (official Apple reseller) listed the iPhone 16 at ₹79,900, with a flat ₹5,000 cashback for ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and SBI cardholders, reducing the cost to ₹74,900. With Apple following a similar pattern this year, industry watchers suggest the iPhone 17’s price after bank offers could fall below the ₹78,000 mark, making it a more accessible purchase for those looking to upgrade to the latest generation. iPhone 17 is already listed at its MRP of ₹ 82,900 (256GB), and ₹ 1,02,900 (512GB). (Apple)

Also read: Apple Event 2025 Highlights - iPhone 17 series price in India and all details

iPhone 17 India pricing with offers

The iPhone 17 is already listed at its MRP of ₹82,900 (256GB), and ₹1,02,900 (512GB). However, going by precedent, the bank offer may provide a cashback of ₹5,000, which was extended last year through ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and SBI credit cards, along with ICICI debit cards. Should the same scheme apply, the effective starting price of the iPhone 17 could be ₹77,900, giving customers a notable incentive to pre-book the device from India iStore or other authorised retail partneRs

What the iPhone 17 offers

The iPhone 17 may not carry the “Pro” label, but it borrows some of the premium display features from its elder siblings. It comes with a Super Retina XDR display offering 3,000 nits peak brightness, making it the brightest standard iPhone ever. Apple has also introduced 1–120Hz ProMotion technology, a feature earlier restricted to the Pro models, enabling smoother scrolling, adaptive refresh for gaming, and improved efficiency for everyday tasks.

Design-wise, Apple retains the sleek aluminium build with precision edges and the familiar Ceramic Shield protection. The device is powered by the latest generation Apple silicon, tuned for efficiency and on-device AI tasks under Apple Intelligence, although the A19 Pro chip remains exclusive to the iPhone Air and Pro line-up.

Availability in India

Pre-orders for the iPhone 17 begin September 12, with open sales starting September 19 across Apple India’s online store, India iStore, and partner retailers. With festive season shopping kicking in, the expected bank offers are set to make the iPhone 17 more attractive for buyers who want the newest iPhone without paying the higher premium of Pro or Air models.