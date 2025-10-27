iPhone 17 likely to be the last of its kind, because iPhone 18 is coming with…

Apple’s iPhone 17 series is said to be quite a success based on sales numbers and popularity among buyers. With new generation models selling fast, people are already curious about the iPhone 18 series, and it has already started making a rumour mill. In a recent leak, the standard iPhone 18 is expected to get a significant RAM upgrade. According to The Bell report, the iPhone 18 will likely get 50% more RAM than the current iPhone 17 model. This may give smartphones a major performance boost and smooth Apple Intelligence integration. If you are waiting to upgrade to the iPhone 18 series, then here’s what we know so far about the upgrades. iPhone 18 will likely get upgraded RAM in sync with the iPhone 18 Pro models.(Apple)

iPhone 18 RAM upgrades: What to expect

The Bell, a South Korean report, highlighted that the standard iPhone 18 may get a 50% bigger RAM. The current iPhone 17 model offers 8GB RAM, whereas the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max offer 12GB of RAM. This upgrade was seen due to efficient on-device artificial intelligence processing. Now, with the iPhone 18 series, Apple is expected to bring the same RAM type and capacity.

Now, Apple is reportedly in talks with Samsung to provide and increase production of LPDDR5X RAM for next-generation iPhones. Samsung’s latest RAM technology comes in 12GB and 16GB configurations, which means iPhone 17 will be the only model with 8GB of RAM, because the iPhone 18 is slated to get 12GB or even 16GB of RAM. Apple is also in talks with SK Hynix and Micron to supply increased mobile DRAM.

While this rumour gives greater hopes for performance and AI upgrades, it is still quite early to make an assumption. As of now, Apple has reportedly planned a different launch schedule for 2026 models. It is expected that Apple may launch iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026, whereas the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e could launch in March 2027. Therefore, the base model may launch later as per the new rumoured launch schedule.