iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Air: Which model could be right for you

While the iPhone 17 Pro models are certainly going to be the highlight of the iPhone 17 series, the iPhone 17 and the rumoured iPhone 17 Air are going to be entry-level devices in the line-up. Naturally, many people will have doubts about how these two will compare and which one they should get. Based on what reports have said so far, here is what we know and how they would compare. iPhone 17 Air could sport just one camera lens.(Majin Bu/ X)

The iPhone 17 is going to be the phone most people will buy

The iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Air are both expected to get 6.3-inch displays. However, the iPhone 17 could actually sport a much larger battery compared to the iPhone 17 Air, and this could come down to the form factor. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be a device that prioritises form over function, but in doing so, it could actually come with a much smaller battery compared to the iPhone 17.

However, the key difference could come down to the design. The iPhone 17 could look quite similar to the iPhone 16, with a minor bump in size to 6.3 inches. However, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to push Apple’s design limits and offer a remarkably thin device, which could come in under 6mm based on reports and industry insiders like Ming-Chi Kuo. So, if you are looking for something that is going to be supremely portable, very thin and super sleek, the iPhone 17 Air could be worth waiting for.

Another big difference could be in terms of cameras

The iPhone 17 is expected to offer a dual camera set-up, with Apple also using in-sensor zooming to allow for optical-quality 2x shots and having a 0.5x ultra-wide-angle lens. However, the iPhone 17 Air could be limited to just a single camera set-up, and Apple could compensate by offering in-sensor zooming just like the iPhone 17. However, if you want an ultra-wide, you might miss out on that.

What about the performance?

When it comes to performance, not a lot could be different because both phones are expected to be powered by the Apple A19 chip, which is going to be a 3nm chipset based on TSMC's architecture. Reports say that neither will get the A19 Pro, which the iPhone 17 Pro models will have. Reports also say that both phones could come with 12GB of RAM to make way for Apple Intelligence features.