iPhone 17 price in the US may be higher but OnePlus 13 has a surprise discount of...

iPhone 17 launch is happening very soon and it is expected that the iPhone 17 price in the US may be higher this year due to recent tariffs imposed by US president Donald Trump on India and China. Apple has confirmed that all iPhone 17 series mobiles that will be sold in the US will be made in India from the first day of sale. Now, looking at price uncertainty of the iPhone 17 in the US, OnePlus has silently introduced a surprise discount. OnePlus 13 5G mobile price in the US is now at $750 with a free case, making it one of the best-value flagship phones of 2025.(Amazon.com)

The OnePlus 13, one of the most underrated flagships of 2025, has received a major price cut. The phone is now available for $750, down from its retail price of $900, and buyers will also get a free case worth $40.

Despite being one of the best smartphones this year, the OnePlus 13 has not seen the same visibility in markets like the US, largely because the brand has no carrier partnerships. It can only be purchased directly from OnePlus or through Amazon, which limits its reach. Still, for those who do pick it up, the device delivers flagship-grade performance, design, and features that rival Samsung and Google’s premium offerings.

The OnePlus 13 sports a distinctive design and a large 6.82-inch AMOLED display. Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the back, it carries a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP telephoto lens, ensuring versatile photography.

Battery life is another strength, with a 6,000mAh cell that supports 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The phone is also backed by OnePlus’ clean software experience and promises four years of updates, making it a strong long-term option.

At $900, the OnePlus 13 was already a competitive buy, but this limited-time $150 discount makes it an even better deal. Available directly from OnePlus, the offer positions the phone as one of the best-value flagships you can buy right now.