iPhone 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max slated for a big RAM upgrade- Here’s what we expect

Apple iPhone 16 series' popularity has finally been dusted as fans and tech enthusiasts have shifted their focus towards the launch of the new iPhone 17 series. As we get closer to the launch timeline, more leaks and rumours surrounding the models have started to circulate, giving us hope for greater upgrades. This year, Apple is up to bring something bigger with its flagship models. From a new ultra-slim model, the iPhone 17 Air to a major design revamp for the entire lineup. While these new additions may excite buyers, we are keen to know about the hardware upgrades, especially when it comes to iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. Over the past few months, several rumours surrounding Apple’s plan for integrating 12GB RAM storage for iPhone 17 Pro models have been circulating. But, is it really happening? Here’s what we think. Here’s how Apple may plan to enhance exclusivity on iPhone 17 Pro models. (Bloomberg)

Also read: iPhone 17 series’ rumoured renders showcase different designs of all four models- Here’s what we think

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max RAM upgrade

In an early leak, it was highlighted that the iPhone 17 Pro models could get a significant RAM upgrade from 8GB to 12GB for improved performance efficiency. However, later the upgrade was said to be exclusive for the iPhone 17 Pro Max variant, which made sense since it is the high-end variant of the entire lineup. Now, the smartphones are again rumoured to get a 12GB RAM upgrade, which could be quite exciting for many buyers. But what does it really mean? Well, Apple has been very strict in introducing significant hardware upgrades; for the past two years, the company has been on the road to innovation. From a Bionic chip to Pro chip for the high-end model brought the exclusivity of owning the latest Pro model.

Also read: iPhone 17 series to feature Apple’s custom chips for faster WiFi, Bluetooth, and enhanced connectivity: Report

Now, fast forward to 2024, the tech giant officially introduced Apple Intelligence, a suite of Apple’s AI features bringing more premiumness to the devices. But with advanced technology, the smartphone also needed a hardware upgrade; this is where the new A18 and A18 Pro chips came into the picture and finally, a required 8GB RAM upgrade to smoothly run these heavy-duty tasks. Now, as we wait for the iPhone 17 series, Apple seems to have bigger plans for hardware upgrades.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro camera design tipped with new camera module- All details

We expect Apple to introduce new AI features for upcoming iPhone models. However, to run advanced AI capabilities, Apple is pushed to introduce 12GB RAM storage, at least for the iPhone 17 Pro models. Analyst Jeff Pu of GFHK Tech Research said (via 9To5Mac), “Meanwhile, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to migrate to LPDDR5 12GB, this transition alone will contribute to a 3.5% YoYincrease in smartphone DRAM content across an estimated 100 million new iPhone units.” Therefore, this could be a major stepping stone for Apple, not only for making advancements but also for finally going neck-to-neck with competitors like Samsung and Google. Now, we are eagerly looking forward to the iPhone 17 series launch and how it will bring awaited upgrades to devices.