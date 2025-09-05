iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max prices expected to soar high with large storage options

Apple is preparing to reveal the iPhone 17 series at its launch event on September 9. The upcoming lineup will include four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This year, Apple is expected to discontinue the Plus variant this year, potentially replacing it with the new iPhone 17 Air. This model is said to be the lightest and slimmest iPhone yet. The forthcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to cost more due to reported hikes.(Majin BU/ X)

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air: Prices (Expected)

According to industry reports, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max may see higher starting prices compared to last year. The change is linked to Apple’s decision to increase the base storage option, which will now likely begin at 256GB instead of 128GB. Reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro could cost $1,199, showing a $200 jump from the iPhone 16 Pro. The iPhone 17 Pro Max may start at $1,299, an increase of $100 over the previous model, while retaining the same 256GB storage as its entry option.

The rumoured iPhone 17 Air is also expected to make its debut at $1,099 with 256GB storage, which will mark a fresh addition to the lineup. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 17 is likely to remain unchanged in pricing, starting at $799 with 128GB storage, which matches last year’s model.

Furthermore, a report from TrendForce suggests that memory upgrades may also come to most of the series. All models, except the regular iPhone 17, could receive 12GB RAM, compared to 8GB in the earlier generation. The iPhone 17 and 17 Air are expected to run on Apple’s new A19 processor, while the Pro and Pro Max may use the A19 Pro chip for enhanced performance.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price in India, Dubai and U.S.

The pricing of the upcoming iPhone 17 series is also likely to vary across different markets worldwide. The iPhone 17 Pro could cost Rs. 1,34,990 in India, AED 5,633 in Dubai, and $1,499 in the U.S. The iPhone 17 Pro Max may retail at Rs. 1,64,990 in India, AED 6,999 in Dubai, and $2,300 in the U.S. The upcoming iPhone 17 Air is likely to be priced at Rs. 99,990 in India, AED 4,172 in Dubai, and $1,133 in the U.S. The standard iPhone 17 is expected to cost Rs. 89,990 in India, AED 3,755 in Dubai, and $899 in the U.S.