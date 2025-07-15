iPhone 17 Pro colour variants tipped with two new additions- Here’s what we know

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro models are slated to get new colour variants during launch, with a comeback of the blue shade and a new copper-like orange colour. Alongside new colour options, the Pro models are reported to get lens protection covers on the rear panel in a similar shade to the device, giving a new design look. Therefore, this year, the rumoured orange colour variant could be the next Desert Titanium gained much hype during the iPhone 16 Pro launch, and it also looked quite unique from the other stubble shades. Therefore, if you are eagerly waiting for the new generation iPhone, then know what colour options we can expect this year. Apple may reintroduce the blue shade with iPhone 17 Pro models.( iDeviceHelp/ YouTube)

Also read: iPhone 17 Air likely to get 12GB RAM upgrade: Know what’s coming

iPhone 17 Pro colour options

Tipster Sonny Dickson has a track record of teasing design and colour variants of the upcoming iPhones, and most of the time, the leaks are accurate. Now, Dickson has recently shared images of the iPhone 17 series lens covers of the rear cameras, which showcase different colour options. As mentioned above, the tipster highlighted that the lens cover on the rear panel could match the colour of the smartphone, giving a new touch to the iPhones. Reportedly, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to come in five colour options: black, grey, silver, dark blue, and orange.

This suggests that Apple will continue bringing its stubble colour shades with black, grey and silver. However, the company could bring back the popular shade of blue, which was hyped with iPhone 15 Pro models. On the other hand, we can also spot a copper-like orange colour variant, which could come as a new addition to the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Also read: iPhone 17e is already in planning for 2026 launch- Here’s what Apple may do

Apart from the iPhone 17 Pro models, the standard iPhone 17 model is expected to come in six colour options: black, grey, silver, light blue, light green, and light purple. In another leak, a tipster who goes by the name Fixed Focus Digital tipped iPhone 17 Air colour variants. It is expected that the ultra-slim smartphone could come in four colour options: classic black, silver, light gold, and light blue. Now, Sonny Dickson also backs the claims for the iPhone 17 Air’s expected colour options.

The iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in September 2025. Therefore, we may have to wait a few more weeks to be certain about the leaked colour variants.