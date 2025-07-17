iPhone 17 Pro could come with anti-reflective display upgrade similar to Galaxy S25 Ultra: Report

Apple’s iPhone 17 series, particularly the iPhone 17 Pro models, has been the subject of extensive leaks so far, offering a fairly solid picture of what to expect in terms of design and features. Now, a new report from MacRumors suggests that the iPhone 17 Pro models could receive a notable display upgrade. However, this may not involve the panel itself, but rather the addition of an anti-reflective coating, similar to what we have seen on Samsung’s Galaxy S24 and S25 series. iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to get a new anti-reflective coating.(Majin Bu On X)

According to MacRumors, citing a supply chain source, Apple suppliers have now achieved a high enough yield of anti-reflective glass to make mass production viable. As a result, Apple could equip the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max with this new coating.

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max May Exclusively Get It

Importantly, this technology is expected to be exclusive to the Pro models and may not appear on the standard iPhone 17 or the rumoured iPhone 17 Air. This isn’t the first time anti-reflective display tech has been linked to the iPhone 17 series. Earlier reports suggested that it could also offer improved scratch resistance over the existing Ceramic Shield. However, those plans were reportedly scrapped due to production yield issues, especially given the massive volume of devices Apple manufactures.

Now, according to the latest report, the manufacturing process has been refined, making it more feasible for Apple to bring anti-reflective coating to its upcoming Pro models.

It’s also worth noting that Samsung’s last two flagship phones, the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the current Galaxy S25 Ultra, have featured similar anti-reflective coatings. Despite having glossy surfaces, these devices are able to significantly cut down on screen reflections, boosting overall visibility even in bright outdoor conditions. This also makes the display more contrast-rich in bright surroundings.