iPhone 17 Pro launch tomorrow: Top 8 features to expect ahead of Apple event
Published on: Sept 08, 2025 08:54 am IST
iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are likely to come with several new upgrades. Here are the top 8 features you need to know ahead of the Apple event.
The awaited Apple’s iPhone launch event will officially take place tomorrow, September 9, at 10:30 PM IST. During the launch, the company is expected to showcase the new iPhone 17 series models, revealing its upgraded specifications and features. While the entire lineup is slated for upgrades, we are curious about the iPhone 17 Pro models. Now, just ahead of launch, several last-minute leaks have come forward, giving us a glimpse of what the new iPhone 17 Pro models will look like. Therefore, here are the top 8 iPhone 17 Pro features you can expect during launch.
iPhone 17 Pro launch: Top 8 features to expect
- This year, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are tipped for major design changes. Firstly, the smartphone could feature a part-aluminium, part-glass design on the rear panel. Therefore, Apple may eliminate the use of titanium altogether.
- The iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to come with a redesigned camera island that will likely include a rounded rectangle camera bar. This will include a triple camera setup, giving the iPhones a whole new look. Lastly, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could have a thicker build, measuring approximately 8.7mm.
- The iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to get a new anti-reflective glass, making it more scratch-resistant than the current Ceramic Shield display.
- Apple is expected to bring major performance upgrades to iPhone 17 Pro models with the A19 Pro chip. This chip is expected to be built with an upgraded version of TSMC’s 3nm process. Additionally, smartphones are also expected to be upgraded to 12GB of RAM.
- The iPhone 17 Pro models will likely be equipped with a vapour chamber cooling system for improved thermal performance. This way, users can push the smartphone’s limits like playing 3D games or recording ProRes video for a longer duration without any performance struggles.
- This year, Apple will likely upgrade the iPhone 17 Pro telephoto camera from 12MP to 48MP. Reports suggest that it could offer up to 8x zoom. On the other hand, it is also expected to feature an upgraded 24MP selfie camera.
- Another Pro-exclusive feature we can expect this year is that the iPhone 17 Pro models could capture 8K videos and could offer a dual video recording feature. This new feature could capture videos from the rear and selfie camera simultaneously.
- Lastly, the Pro models are tipped to get upgraded battery life. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumoured to be backed by a 5000mAh battery. In addition, Apple could also bring software-based enhancements to improve the battery life of the flagships.
