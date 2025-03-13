iPhone 17 Pro Max to finally catch up to Android with this major hardware upgrade

Over the years, Android smartphones have drastically evolved across all price ranges. From user-friendly UI to power hardware upgrades, these smartphones offer some of the flagship features which Apple is yet to include in its iPhone models. As iPhone 17 series launch is nearing, Apple is planning for some greater upgrades and new features that will finally make the devices live up to the hype. However, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to get exclusive upgrades that may differentiate it from other iPhone 17 series models, including the iPhone 17 Pro. Therefore, if you have been eyeing all the updates on iPhone 17 series, here’s one new leak which may make you want to get the iPhone 17 Pro Max, as it is bringing one of Android’s most liked hardware features. iPhone 17 Pro Max to come with this much-needed hardware upgrade.( iDeviceHelp/ YouTube)

iPhone 17 Pro Max hardware upgrade

Over the past few months, we have been hearing about Apple experimenting with a vapor chamber cooling system for its upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max. If you are not aware of the technology, then vapor cambers are liquid-based cooling systems which help devices to prevent overheating. This liquid contains deionized water which absorbs heat and turns to vapour, managing the heat of the device. This technology is being used by some of the top Android models including Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

This thermal management technology has been used by several brands, mostly on Android-based smartphones. Now, this advanced technology may finally come to iPhone models as well. Earlier, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned that Apple may bring the vapor chamber system exclusively to the iPhone 17 Pro Max model, enabling the device to perform heavy-duty tasks with efficient thermal management.

Now, a new leak has come forward, highlighting that both iPhone 17 Pro Max and 17 Pro could feature vapor chambers to prevent overheating. Furthermore, with the new A19 Pro chip, the iPhone 17 Pro model could eventually get a performance boost and the new heat management system could come as a value addition for a smooth performance. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air will likely include graphite sheets for thermal management as the previous generation model.

This may also be the reason for a thicker iPhone 17 Pro Max design in comparison to the predecessor. Therefore, Apple is planning for a major hardware upgrade for its Pro models that may attract buyers.