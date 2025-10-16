iPhone 17 Pro price drops on Amazon ahead of Diwali 2025. New price is...

If you have been planning to get the iPhone 17 Pro but couldn’t do so all this while due to stock issues, here’s some good news for you. The iPhone 17 Pro is back in stock on Amazon in all colours ahead of Diwali 2025. The availability of the 256 GB model, especially in Cosmic Orange, might still be limited, but nonetheless, Deep Blue and Silver are readily available for delivery within a couple of days. iPhone 17 Pro Max has an aluminium unibody design.(Shaurya Sharma/ HT Photo)

But the real highlight of this article has to be the discount offer currently running. Using HDFC Bank Credit Cards and ICICI Amazon Pay Credit Cards brings the price down to less than ₹1.3 lakh, giving you over ₹6,700 in savings.

iPhone 17 Pro under ₹ 1.3 lakh: How to get this offer

iPhone 17 Pro 256 GB model is currently listed at ₹1,34,900, which is the MRP Apple sells it for. Now, if you have an HDFC credit card and choose to pay using EMI, you get an additional ₹6,750 off. This brings the net effective price down to ₹1,28,150, an almost ₹7,000 discount compared to the MRP. Alternatively, if you opt for full payment, you get ₹6,250 off, bringing the effective price down to ₹1,28,650.

Another way to bring the price down is by checking out with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, which gives you ₹6,745 cashback after your billing cycle, directly credited to your Amazon Pay balance.

Notably, this is much higher than the cashback that was initially offered with the iPhone 17 Pro, which was limited to ₹5,000. So, this is definitely a better deal. And if you couldn’t buy it earlier due to stock issues, now is the ideal time to do so, just ahead of Diwali 2025.

