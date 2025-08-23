iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Is it worth an upgrade in two years?

Apple iPhone 17 series launch is now days away, and several iPhone users must be planning to upgrade their iPhone with the latest model. Well, this year Apple is rumoured to introduce several upgrades to the iPhone 17 Pro models in terms of design, performance, AI features, and others. However, is it worth the upgrade if you are using the iPhone 15 Pro model? We already know that Apple iPhones last for years without any major downgrade in performance and day-to-day usage. However, with upgraded features, new additions, and more could entice buyers into getting the latest generation model. Therefore, let’s have a detailed comparison between the expected iPhone 17 Pro specifications and the iPhone 15 Pro model. Should you upgrade from iPhone 15 Pro to iPhone 17 Pro? Here’s a detailed comparison for your consideration.(X/@asherdipps)

iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Design

The iPhone 15 Pro model was the first Apple device with a titanium frame, offering a lightweight and sturdier build. We also saw the introduction of a new Action button. However, its rear panel design remained similar to the other previous generation pro models with a triple camera setup, Pro Motion display, curved edges, Dynamic Island and others.

On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro model is rumoured to get several new additions. One of the most hyped leaks is the comeback of aluminium and glass build, which may compel buyers. In addition, the smartphone is expected to get a new rear panel design with an expanded camera module, but the camera placement remains the same. The Apple logo is expected to get a new position. Lastly, it is also expected to get the iPhone 16 Pro’s camera capture button.

iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Display

In 2023, the iPhone 15 Pro featured a 6.1-inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion technology. The display size was similar to its base model, the iPhone 15. Additionally, it offered up to 1000nits peak brightness, which provided a smooth viewing experience.

For iPhone 17 Pro, we expect to see a similar display as the iPhone 16 Pro model with a 6.3-inch ProMotion display and up to 1800nits peak brightness. Apart from screen size and brightness, we don’t expect any major difference between the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro.

iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Performance and AI upgrades

The iPhone 15 Pro is backed by an A17 Pro chip paired with 8GB RAM. The chipset was quite powerful to support Apple Intelligence despite being a year older than the iPhone 16 Pro model. The smartphone has provided a proven experience and is running strong even after two years.

On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be powered by the A19 Pro chip, paired with 12GB of RAM. Therefore, it can offer a faster and more efficient experience than the A17 Pro chip. In addition, both smartphones are compatible with the iOS 26 update, hence they may share all the latest AI features coming to both phones. However, Apple could also surprise us with some exclusive AI features for iPhone 17 Pro models.

iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Camera

The iPhone 15 Pro features a triple camera setup that includes a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be a worthy upgrade in terms of camera. It is expected to feature a 48MP triple camera setup that may offer improved camera performance. Additionally, the selfie camera is also getting an upgrade from a 12MP to a 24MP sensor. And also the addition of the new camera control button.

iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Battery

The iPhone 15 Pro is backed by a 3274mAh battery that offers decent battery life. However, with the iPhone 17 Pro model having a slightly bigger screen, we can expect a bigger battery at about 4000mAh.