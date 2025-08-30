iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Is a major change expected?

iPhone 17 Pro models are set to be revealed on 9 September at Apple’s much-anticipated event. Many people are often confused between the standard-sized Pro and the larger Pro Max models, which is understandable since Apple has previously differentiated features between them. At times, the standard Pro has missed out on the top-end camera features of the Pro Max, while in some years, such as with the iPhone 16 Pro series, both models had the same features. With the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, let’s take a look at what differences could be expected at launch, based on reports and leaks so far. The upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are set to launch with design, camera, and performance upgrades next month.

Size difference

Naturally, the Pro and Pro Max differ in size. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display, while the Pro Max could retain a 6.9-inch screen, similar to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, also likely to be OLED. In terms of display and overall footprint, the 17 Pro will be much more compact, making it the better choice for those who prefer smaller phones.

Battery differences

Due to the size difference, the Pro Max is expected to house a larger battery. Reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro Max could pack a battery cell that could be around 5,000 mAh, an upgrade from the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s 4,676 mAh unit. The standard iPhone 17 Pro, on the other hand, may come with a battery capacity between 3,700 mAh and 4,000 mAh.

Cameras

When it comes to optics, the two models may be largely the same. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature a 48-megapixel main sensor alongside a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The telephoto camera could see an upgrade, bringing it closer to the capabilities of leading Android flagships.

Reports indicate Apple may use a higher-resolution sensor with a focal length around 3.5x to 3.7x, enabling zoom of up to 8x. However, this information remains uncertain. Importantly, there are no indications that these improvements will be exclusive to the Pro Max, which means buyers of the smaller model may not have to compromise on camera performance.

Pricing

The iPhone 16 Pro currently starts at ₹1,19,900 in India for the 128GB model, while the 16 Pro Max begins at ₹1,44,900. Naturally, a price difference is expected with the iPhone 17 series as well. What remains to be seen is whether Apple will bump up the base storage of the iPhone 17 Pro to 256GB, matching the Pro Max, and whether prices will rise. Some reports suggest a possible $50 increase, though details remain conflicting.