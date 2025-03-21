iPhone 17 series design upgrade expected: 5 things we know so far

This year’s iPhone 17 series is slated for some major awaited upgrades, which may entice buyers to finally upgrade. After seeing similar iPhone models for years, the upcoming iPhone 17 series may finally get the due upgrades that may rejuvenate its popularity in the flagship series. This year, Apple has been planning for some design tweaks that may give the iPhone 17 models a fresh look. While, the iPhone 17 may look similar to its predecessor, the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro models may grab attention in terms of design changes. If you have been eagerly waiting for a fresh iPhone look, then the iPhone 17 series may catch your eye, as Apple may go big on design changes this year. Here’s everything we know so far about the design upgrades of the upcoming generation of the Apple iPhone. iPhone 17 series to get the due design changes. Know what’s coming.(Majin Bu/X)

iPhone 17 series: 5 things to know about the design upgrades

Apple is reportedly bringing a new slim model to the series which may be called the iPhone 17 Air. This smartphone could come with a single rear camera and may be the only model in the series to feature a titanium frame. This is expected to be one-of-a-kind Apple flagship that is not only slimmer, but may feature a single camera, rely on wireless charging, but still provide flagship performance. iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are likely to feature a new rectangular-shaped camera module, but the camera placement remains the same. This new camera bar will likely be built with aluminium instead of glass, giving it a whole new look and feel. This year, the Pro models will likely get a thicker body in comparison to iPhone 16 Pro models. While the reason for a boxier design is unknown, it is reported that Apple may bring bigger batteries or a new vapor chamber system for thermal management. In terms of thickness, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could go from 8.25mm to 8.725mm, which is a significant difference.

4. The vanilla iPhone 17 model may get a different look as well, while no major design changes are expected and it may look very similar to the current iPhone 16 model. However, iPhone 17 could feature a 6.3-inch display instead of a 6.1-inch display, which may give a new experience to the users. Therefore, the base variant may finally match the size of the iPhone 16 Pro model.

5. Lastly, iPhone 17 Pro models may bring the aluminium frame, discarding the use of titanium which was introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro models. Reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro models may get a dual tone rear panel with glass as well as aluminium which may give them a refreshed look.