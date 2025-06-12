iPhone 17 series display and performance upgrade tipped: Here’s what to expect

The Apple iPhone 17 series launch is just a few months away, creating curiosity about what the new generation model will look like. As we wait to get a glimpse at the new iPhones, rumours surrounding the smartphone have started to circulate rapidly, showcasing the design, feature upgrades, camera, and other crucial features. iPhone 17 Pro models' performance scores with A19 Pro chip tipped. (Unbox Therapy)

In a new leak, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are tipped to offer higher refresh rates. However, there is a catch. Well, reportedly, the standard iPhone 17 models may not feature the ProMotion technology as earlier expected. Additionally, the leak also gave us a glimpse of a performance upgrade by revealing the chipset. Therefore, if you have been planning to buy the iPhone 17 series, here’s everything you need to know about what’s coming.

iPhone 17 display and performance upgrade

For the past few months, we have been hearing about the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air display upgrade with a 120Hz refresh rate. This upgrade was previously speculated due to the inclusion of ProMotion technology, but this may not be the case. While the base models are slated to get an upgraded display refresh rate, they may not support ProMotion displays. This display technology offers iPhone Pro models with an LTPO screen, offering a refresh rate of 120Hz to 1Hz.

While standard iPhone 17 models may not come with ProMotion display, but they are slated to come with a 90Hz display. This will eventually make the smartphones run faster in comparison to standard iPhone 16 models. Therefore, we can speculate that the ProMotion display is still reserved for the iPhone 17 Pro models.

iPhone 17 performance upgrade

Alongside the display, the iPhone 17 series is also slated for a major performance upgrade. In a new leak, the Geekbench 6 performance scores of the A19 Pro chip were tipped. The scores showcased a better performance than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Reportedly, the A19 Pro achieved more than 4000 points in Single core and more than 10000 points in Multicore, which is quite impressive. Furthermore, the smartphones are also expected to get 12 GB of RAM, a desired upgrade from 8GB of RAM, even for the Pro models. Therefore, this year’s iPhone model could really come with worthy upgrades that may sway buyers to upgrade.