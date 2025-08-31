iPhone 17 series launch soon: These 6 Apple products may quietly disappear after September 9

Apple is preparing to unveil the iPhone 17 series on September 9, and the launch may also mark the end of several older devices. While four new iPhone 17 models, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, are expected to be announced, reports suggest that at least six products, including some iPhones and Apple Watches, will be quietly discontinued from its stores. iPhone 17 launch nears, but these six older iPhones and watches may quietly disappear forever.(REUTERS)

iPhones on the way out

Industry reports suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will be discontinued once the new iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max hit the shelves. Apple does not sell two Pro generations together, and this move follows the same pattern seen with the iPhone 15 Pro series, which disappeared quickly from official sales channels. While some leftover stock may remain with carriers and retailers, supplies will not last long. Temporary discounts could appear during shopping events like Amazon Great Indian Sale or Black Friday, but availability will be limited.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Which ultra-thin flagship to buy?

What about the iPhone 15 series?

Non-Pro models usually stay around longer with price reductions, meaning the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus should continue at a lower price point after the iPhone 17 release. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, however, are expected to be retired immediately. Retailers may clear remaining units later with steep markdowns depending on demand, but they will no longer be part of Apple’s official catalogue.

Also read: Apple iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: 3 reasons you should not upgrade

Changes in the Apple Watch lineup

The event is also expected to feature updates for Apple’s smartwatch segment. The Apple Watch Series 10 will likely be replaced by the new Series 11. Rumours also suggest the arrival of the Apple Watch Ultra 3. This could lead to the Ultra 2 being discontinued. The Apple Watch SE’s future remains uncertain, as it may remain on sale without a direct successor.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro vs Google Pixel 10 Pro: What to expect from the upcoming flagships

What this means for buyers

For buyers still considering the iPhone 15 series or last year’s Apple Watch, this may be the final chance to secure them directly from Apple. Retail outlets could offer limited-time deals, but stock is likely to run out quickly. Apple’s focus will shift to promoting the iPhone 17 lineup and the new Apple Watch Series 11, while six older devices move off the stage for good.