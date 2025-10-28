iPhone 17 series still awaits Siri 2.0: Here’s what Apple’s smarter assistant should do

After delaying the Siri 2.0 upgrade with the iPhone 16 series, the iPhone 17 series also missed the smarter AI upgrade, leaving users questioning Apple's AI strategy. Now, the tech giant is reportedly developing the AI-powered Siri from scratch, and it is expected to roll out in early 2026 with iOS 26.4. While we wait for Siri 2.0 to reach iPhones, users have higher expectations considering the delay, and greater competition in the market. Earlier, Apple teased a few Siri 2.0 features and capabilities, creating much hype. Now, as the smarter Siri upgrade is expected to roll out in the coming months, we expect it to perform three crucial tasks, which may offer a seamless AI experience within the iOS interface. Here’s what you can expect from Siri 2.0 rollout in 2026.(AI Generated Image)

Cross app actions

When Siri 2.0 was previewed, Apple teased Siri’s capabilities of performing cross-app actions, making it easier for users to perform certain tasks based on voice commands. If the promised feature rolls out with Siri 2.0, it could come as a major upgrade. If integrated seamlessly, it could also compete with Google’s Gemini on Pixel and Samsung smartphones.

On-screen actions and real-time context

While Visual Intelligence in iOS 26 has improved its capabilities, bringing a Google Lens-like screen search feature. However, for a more seamless experience, Siri performing on-screen action could simplify several actions. With AI, Siri could understand what’s currently on the screen and perform desired actions. This will also bring Siri’s assistant-like capabilities.

Natural language understanding and multi-step understanding

Mostly, AI chatbots and assistants perform or respond to one prompt at a time. We expect Siri 2.0 to get even smarter at understanding multi-step conversations. Prompts like “ Hey Siri, find me a good rooftop dinner place, and suggest the best outfits for the settings. Also, set a reminder to take medicine before leaving the house at 8 PM.” This could be possible with LLMs and improved NLP.

While these are a few demands, considering the delay and years of building Siri, a smarter assistant, these are the few primary requirements that iPhone users may expect. As of now, Apple has yet to confirm when we can expect Siri 2.0, but it may not come until the mid of 2026.