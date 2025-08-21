iPhone 17 vs Google Pixel 10 5G: Which flagship mobile to buy?

Google has officially launched the Pixel 10 5G mobile series, bringing new upgrades to the flagship-grade smartphones. While the entire lineup looks compelling, many are still awaiting the launch of Apple’s iPhone 17 series. As we wait for the launch, many flagship smartphone buyers must be considering whether they should buy the Pixel 10 model or wait for iPhone 17. Therefore, if you are in a similar situation, we have compiled a detailed comparison between the standard Google Pixel 10 and iPhone 17's expected specifications to help you determine which model is worth the hype. Google Pixel 10 5G compared with the upcoming iPhone 17 model, check the differences to make a smart choice.(Majin BU/ Google)

Apple iPhone 17 vs Google Pixel 10 5G: Design and display

The Apple iPhone 17 has yet to make its official debut, but leaked renders suggest a design similar to its predecessor. However, the smartphone is expected to be thinner and lighter, with 7.2 mm in thickness and 162 grams in weight.

On the other hand, the Google Pixel 10 model also retains a similar design to its predecessor, but it is on the thicker and heavier side than the iPhone. The Pixel 10 measures 8.6mm in thickness and 204 grams in weight. Both smartphones offer an IP68 rating for water resistance.

For display, the iPhone 17 model is expected to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2000nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Pixel 10 features an Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3000nits peak brightness. While the displays are mostly the same, Pixel 10 models have a slightly thicker bezel.

Apple iPhone 17 vs Google Pixel 10 5G: Camera

The iPhone 17 is expected to feature a dual camera setup that may include a 48MP fusion camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The smartphone misses out on a telephoto lens, since it is reserved for pro models. Whereas the Google Pixel 10 includes a triple camera setup that consists of a 48MP main camera, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 10.08MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. For selfies, the iPhone 17 will likely feature a 24MP selfie camera, and the Pixel 10 features a 10.5MP selfie camera.

Apple iPhone 17 vs Google Pixel 10 5G: Performance

The Apple iPhone 17 is expected to be powered by the A19 chip paired with 8GB of RAM. Whereas the Google Pixel 10 is powered by the Tensor G5 chip paired with 12GB of RAM. iPhone will likely be launched with iOS 26 out of the box, whereas the Pixel 10 runs on Android 16.

Apple iPhone 17 vs Google Pixel 10 5G: Battery

The iPhone 17 is expected to be backed by a 3561mAh battery that could support 35W charging. On the other hand, the Pixel 10 is backed by a bigger 4970mAh battery that supports 25W charging.