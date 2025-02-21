iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: What upgrade we expect to launch this year

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Last year iPhone 16 series created a huge buzz for significant AI upgrades and powerful performance. Now a few months later, the series has become one of the best-selling flagship models, especially in India. Now, as we wait for the iPhone 17 series, several leaks and rumours surrounding the device have started to spread, giving us hopes for greater upgrades. While the iPhone 17 Pro models and the iPhone 17 Air are slated for major upgrades, we have very little idea about the vanilla iPhone 17 model. Therefore, to know what Apple could launch with the iPhone 17, we have curated a comparison with the iPhone 16 to examine what we want to see in the new generation model. Here’s everything we want to see in the new iPhone 17 in comparison to the iPhone 16 mode.(Bloomberg)

Also read: iPhone 17 series to feature Apple’s custom chips for faster WiFi, Bluetooth, and enhanced connectivity: Report

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Design and display

With the iPhone 16, Apple introduced a major design change with a vertically placed dual setup camera module to bring the spatial recording feature. Apple also introduced a new camera control button which is again a value addition to the design. Additionally, it features an aerospace-grade aluminium frame and a glass rear panel which gives it a premium look. Therefore, after this major design upgrade, we do not expect greater design changes for iPhone 17. However, we can expect a more sturdier build and enhanced protective technology for the new generation model.

For display, the iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 2000 nits peak brightness. For iPhone 17, we expect the display size to remain with OLED technology. But this year we want Apple to bring 120Hz display and Always-on-Display technology to feel like a real upgrade. For years Apple has been offering a 60Hz display which is quite disappointing for a Rs.80000 smartphone.

Also read: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air likely to feature iPhone 16 Pro-like OLED display- All details

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Performance and battery

For powerful performance, Apple integrated a new generation A18 chip for iPhone 16 with upgraded 8GB RAM. This was quite a noticeable and awaited upgrade we all have been waiting for and Apple clearly listened and delivered. This year, not only the performance saw an upgrade but we also got to experience the Apple AI features due to the expanded RAM. Now, with the iPhone 17, we expect Apple to introduce a new A19 chip since it will not be using a “Pro” labelled chip to standard versions. Additionally, Apple may stick to the 8GB RAM but we can expect new and exclusive Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone 17 with iOS 19 update.

For battery life, the iPhone 16 offers up to 22 hours of video playback time and up to 25W wireless charging with a 30W adapter. For the iPhone 17, we may get improved battery life and faster charging support.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Camera

iPhone 16 features a dual-camera setup that includes a 48MP main Fusion camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The main fusion camera also offers 12MP telephoto lens capabilities with 2x zoom. On the front, it features a 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera.

For the upcoming iPhone 17 model, we expect the dual rear camera to remain the same, but it may provide better processing powers for enhanced image quality. However, for the front-facing camera, we expected a new 24MP camera, since the entire lineup is expected to get a revamped selfie camera.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Should you wait?

Well, the iPhone 16 already comes with significant hardware upgrades, offering powerful performance, better camera and battery, and much more. However, with the iPhone 17, you may get to experience a more responsive display with ProMotion technology, faster performance with the new A19 chip, and an upgraded selfie camera. However, we must wait until September 2025, to confirm what Apple has planned to introduce with new-generation iPhone models.