iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro: All differences you need to know ahead of September 9 launch

September 2025 has officially started, which means the entire month, the tech industry will be talking about the new iPhone 17 models. With Apple hosting the launch event on September 9, many smartphone buyers are looking forward to the official reveal of the new iPhone 17 lineup. This year, Apple is expected to launch four models under the series: the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and finally the new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air model. Amongst the four, which model will be right for you? To clarify the differences, we have curated a detailed comparison between the four models, allowing buyers to make an informed decision. Apple is launching the iPhone 17 series on September 9. Know which model will be the best option to buy.(Sonny Dickson/x)

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro: Price in India

This year, the iPhone 17 lineup is expected to get a price hike in several regions, including India. As per leaks, the iPhone 17 model could cost around Rs. 85,000, whereas the iPhone 17 Air will likely be introduced between Rs. 90,000 and Rs. 1 Lakh. Coming to the pro models, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely have 256GB as base storage options, with expected prices starting from Rs. 1,25,000 and Rs. 1,64,000, respectively.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro: Design

iPhone 17: The standard iPhone 17 model will likely retain a similar design as its predecessor with a vertically-placed camera module, glass back and aluminium frame. It will likely be introduced in six colourways: Black, White, Steel Grey, Green, Purple, and Light Blue.

iPhone 17 Air: This will likely become Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever, with rumoured slimness of 5.5mm, and the smartphone could weigh around 145 grams. It may feature a single-lens rear camera, and it is expected to be the only model with a titanium frame. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to come in four colour options: Black, White, Light Blue, and Light Gold.

iPhone 17 Pro/ iPhone 17 Pro Max: Both the Pro models are rumoured for major design changes. Firstly, we may see a new expanded camera bar and a comeback of the aluminium frame. The smartphone will likely get bulkier due to a bigger battery and vapour cooling system. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to come in Black, White, Grey, Dark Blue, and Orange colours.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro: Display

iPhone 17: It will likely feature a 6.27-inch OLED display that may offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may also offer a brighter screen than its predecessor.

iPhone 17 Air: Apple’s ultra-slim smartphone is expected to feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and it may offer a peak brightness of 2000nits.

iPhone 17 Pro/ iPhone 17 Pro Max: The iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max will likely feature a 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion technology.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro: Camera

iPhone 17: As last year, the iPhone 17 is expected to feature a dual camera setup that may consist of a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The smartphone may also include a 24MP selfie camera.

iPhone 17 Air: The new model is expected to come with a 48MP single rear camera and a 24MP selfie camera.

iPhone 17 Pro/ iPhone 17 Pro Max: The pro models may share similar triple camera specs with a 48MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro: Performance

For performance, the iPhone 17 model will likely be powered by the A19 chip with 8GB of RAM. Whereas, the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to be powered by the A19 Pro chip coupled with 12GB of RAM. The Air model is also rumoured to feature Apple’s in-house C1 modem.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro: Battery

In terms of battery life, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models are tipped for a bigger battery that may provide an upgrade over predecessors. However, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be backed by a 2900mAh battery, which will likely be underwhelming in the flagship range. Lastly, all models may offer up to 35W fast charging and Qi 2 Magesafe charging.