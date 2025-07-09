iPhone 17e is likely to feature similar OLED tech as iPhone 14- Details

In March, Apple launched its affordable smartphone, the iPhone 16e, which gained much popularity over the past few months. Now, Apple is reportedly working on the next-generation E series iPhone, which is slated to launch next year. Since it will be an affordable version, Apple may remove several premium features in comparison to the flagship iPhone 17 series to manage the pricing of the feature. A new report about the iPhone 17e suggests that it may feature a similar OLED display to the iPhone 16e, which uses the iPhone 14’s display. Therefore, we can say that Apple may use old technology as a cost-cutting move. iPhone 17e could launch next year, but with very few upgrades.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

iPhone 17e display technology

According to The Elec report, the iPhone 17e could launch next year with the same OLED panel as the iPhone 14 model to manage the lower pricing of the smartphone. A similar display was also used for iPhone 16e. As of now, the iPhone 16e model features a 6.1-inch OLED display with Face ID, which works quite well considering the price. Additionally, the smartphone also powers the latest A18 chip, offering all the latest features and AI support.

The report also highlighted that BOE and Samsung will supply the OLED display panel. Additionally, LG Display could also take a big part in the display production. Earlier, we came across a report that Apple has already commenced trial productions for iPhone 17e. However, the launch is not expected until 2026. As far as launch is concerned, several reports have highlighted a Q1 launch, but some have also hinted towards a May launch. Apart from this, rumours surrounding the affordable iPhone are quite slim, and we may have to wait a couple of months to get a greater idea about the launch.

Currently, Apple is preparing to launch the flagship iPhone 17 series, including the new iPhone 17 Air model, which is slated to debut in September 2025. We are still awaiting the launch date, but leaks surrounding the upcoming devices have been spreading rapidly. Therefore, the iPhone 17 series launch may give a greater idea of what the upcoming iPhone 17e model will be capable of doing, irrespective of the design, single-lens camera, and other cost-cutting features.