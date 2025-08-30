iPhone 17e price will be less than iPhone 17 by…

Apple is currently preparing to introduce the flagship iPhone 17 series on September 9, 2025. This year’s lineup will include four models: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new ultra-thin model, iPhone 17 Air. While all these models will be launched on the same day, Apple will launch another smartphone in the series later in 2026. Yes, we are talking about the iPhone 17e model. Know how iPhone 17e compares to iPhone 17, in terms of price, specs, features, and more, ahead of launch.(Apple)

iPhone 17e will be Apple’s affordable iPhone model, but it will likely offer flagship features, similar to what we witnessed with the iPhone 16e launch. However, it is worth waiting for iPhone 17e, which will likely cost less than the iPhone 17 by a huge price gap. Let’s have a look at the expected specs differences and see which iPhone 17 model you should buy.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: Price in India

This year, Apple is expected to increase prices for the iPhone 17 series. Reportedly, the standard iPhone 17 will likely be priced at around Rs. 85,000. Whereas the iPhone 17e model will be much cheaper. While we are yet to get a greater understanding of its price, it suggests that the iPhone 17e price may fall between Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 65,000 in India. Therefore, both models may have a Rs. 20,000 price difference.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: Design and display

The iPhone 17 is expected to look similar to its predecessor, the iPhone 16 model, with a dual-camera setup, an aluminium frame, an Action Button, and a new Camera Button. Whereas, the iPhone 17e could resemble the iPhone 15 model with a glass back, aluminium frame, and Dynamic Island. However, the smartphone could feature a single rear camera, as the iPhone 16e.

The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17e are both expected to sport a 6.1-inch OLED display. However, the iPhone 17 model could offer a 120Hz refresh rate, whereas the E-series model may stick to a 60Hz display.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: Camera

The iPhone 17 will reportedly feature a dual camera setup that may include a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, it may feature a 24MP front-facing camera. On the other hand, the iPhone 17e will likely come with a single 48MP rear camera and a 12MP selfie camera.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: Performance

The iPhone 17e and iPhone 17 may both share a similar A19 chip during launch. However, this year, the RAM storage may differ, as the iPhone 17 is tipped to get a 12GB RAM upgrade.

While both models will share a similar performance, we can notice the compromises made in design and camera. Now, it depends on the user's requirements on whether they prefer getting advanced features or a more affordable price point.