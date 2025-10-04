iPhone 18 may skip next year: Here’s what we know just weeks after iPhone 17 launch

It has just been a few weeks since the iPhone 17 series was made available to the public. But shortly after launch, rumours and leaks about the next mainline iPhone series, the iPhone 18 series, are already starting to grace the internet. One of the biggest rumours currently is that Apple may not launch the iPhone 18 at all in 2026. Instead, it could be delayed until the first half of 2027. Yes, we are talking about the iPhone 18 base model, but other iPhone 18 series models such as the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the rumoured iPhone 18 Fold could still launch next year. Here is what leaks and reports say so far. iPhone 17 is going to be the default upgrade for many until the iPhone 18 launches.(Ayushmann Chawla)

iPhone 18 Launch Could Be Delayed To 2027

Reports suggest that the iPhone 18 line-up may be quite different compared to the iPhone 17 line-up. This is because the next major iPhone launch is expected to be dedicated only to the premium iPhone 18 series models, including the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, the iPhone Air 2, and the rumoured foldable iPhone. The vanilla iPhone 18 could be pushed to 2027, potentially launching alongside the iPhone 18e.

So in totality, the 2026 iPhone lineup could feature these models: iPhone 17e (Spring launch expected), iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Air 2, iPhone 18 Fold, making for 5 new models. Notably, this also isn’t the first time we are hearing this; analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for his accurate predictions, too, voiced the same earlier this year, prior to the iPhone 17 series launch.

This would certainly give more attention to Apple’s premium models, and considering the upgrades Apple made with the iPhone 17, it should continue to be the go-to iPhone for most people throughout 2026. Then, when 2027 eventually arrives, Apple would have a refreshed model ready.

Apart from this, we may see the next-generation Apple Silicon A20 chip in the iPhone 18, which would be an upgrade from the A19 chip that the iPhone 17 sports. In addition, reports also state that Apple is expected to continue offering the new 18-megapixel Centre Stage camera that debuted across the entire iPhone 17 line-up.