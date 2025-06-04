iPhone 18 Pro could bring a major performance boost thanks to advanced A20 chipset, reports say

It is widely known that Apple makes some of the most powerful chipsets in the tech world for its iPhone models. Its A-series chips, including the A18 Pro and previous chips like the A17 Pro and A16 Bionic, have all been received quite well and are some of the fastest chips for a myriad of tasks, including productivity-based tasks like video editing, gaming, and more. The same has been seen in Arm-based chipsets for the Mac, which is, of course, the M-series chipset, the latest being the M4 family. iPhone 18 series could feature the A20 chipset by Apple.(Apple)

Now, it seems like Apple could be taking a step forward and introducing a brand new way as to how it packages its chipsets. More specifically, Apple could, for the very first time, add multi-chip packaging in a mobile chip. As per new information originating from industry insider Jeff Pu, as spotted by 9to5Mac, here's what we know about Apple's A20 chips, which are going to be successor to the A19 series chipsets the company is expected to release this year. Read on for the details.

Apple A20 Chipset: What We Know

Jeff Pu suggests that the iPhone 18 series, which could consist of the Apple iPhone 18 Pro, Apple iPhone 18, Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Air and possibly the iPhone 18 Fold, could get the A20 chipsets, which would be based on TSMC's second-generation 2-nm process. However, it is going to be the wafer-level multi-chip module (WMCM) that Apple is going to use for the iPhone processors.

More simply put, this could allow for a much more power-efficient processor, which is going to be more powerful and, of course, make for much better performance in tasks like generative AI (which is certainly all the rage these days).

Pu also says that TSMC is going to be establishing a dedicated WMCM production line at its AP7. He says that TSMC is preparing for a capacity of up to 50 kpm, and by the end of 2026, he estimates the capacity to reach 110 to 120 kpm by 2027.

Big Performance Jump Coming?

What this means for the iPhone, well, with every chip jump or major upgrade, we expect major performance breakthroughs. The same has happened before, not only with Mac's chipsets but also with its A-series chipset.

So, the expectations are certainly high now that this information is out in the open. But again, this isn't confirmed yet and will only be revealed when Apple comes out with the iPhone 18 series sometime in 2026.

But for now, we can only hope that these chips are going to bring major performance overhauls, making for much better efficiency and power. But if past is any indicator, expecting this wouldn’t be out of the ordinary (think of console gaming titles coming to iPhone 15 Pro with A17 Pro, the first 3nm mobile chip by Apple).

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 Pro LATEST Price, Specs And More