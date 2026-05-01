iPhone 20: Apple’s 20th anniversary iPhone might be its most ambitious one ever

Apple is expected to launch the much-awaited iPhone Fold later this year marking a major milestone in the company’s iPhone journey. There’s another milestone that Apple has been preparing for – its 20th anniversary iPhone or the iPhone 20. The iPhone 20 is expected to come with near bezel-less display. (Ice Universe) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Apple launched its first ever iPhone in 2007. Then in 2017, it launched its 10th anniversary iPhone - the iPhone X. The iPhone X brought major design changes to the iPhone lineup including the removal of Home Button and Touch ID, introduction of Face ID, edge-to-edge OLED display, the notch, gesture-based navigation, and wireless charging to name a few. Now, with the iPhone turning 20 in 2027, Apple is standing at another such junction, one that is expected to bring another set of major changes to the iPhone lineup.

Here’s what we know about the 20th anniversary edition iPhone so far Name Apple launched the iPhone 16 series in 2024, the iPhone 17 series in 2025 and it’s set to launch the iPhone 18 series later this year. The next logical thing for Apple would be to launch the iPhone 19 series in 2027. But the year 2027 will coincide with the iPhone’s 20th anniversary, which means Apple could skip the iPhone 19 series nomenclature to go for the iPhone 20 series or the iPhone XX naming instead.

If so, this wouldn’t be the first time the company would have made such a move. In 2017, Apple launched the iPhone X along with the iPhone 8 series, skipping the iPhone 9 series naming altogether. It is expected to follow this trend next year with the launch of its 20th anniversary iPhone models.

Design The iPhone 20 is expected to bring major design changes to the iPhone lineup. Reports for a long time have suggested that Apple will launch a button-less iPhone. The year 2027 might be the year we get to see that. Reports suggest that Apple is working on solid state buttons with haptic feedback that would replace the existing mechanical buttons. These buttons would use the difference between light press and a firm press to trigger different actions and potentially replace the existing volume buttons, Action button and even the Camera Control button. Beyond this, iPhone 20 is also expected to look like a slab of glass with no cut-outs.

Display Display is another area with the iPhone 20 is likely to bring major changes to. As per reports, Apple is working on a display design that will curve down all the four edges of the iPhone for a borderless experience with no bezels or super slim bezels. This panel is expected to be called ‘Liquid Glass Display’ aligning with the company’s software strategy.

Apple is expected to use a Samsung OLED display with Colour Filter on Encapsulation technology to remove the polarising film from an OLED panel and place the colour filter directly on the screen’s encapsulation layer for a slimmer display that has reduced glare and high brightness.

Processor The upcoming iPhone 18 series is expected to come with a 2nm A20 chip. This means the iPhone 20 will get a more efficient and more powerful second gen 2nm A21 chip.

RAM Apple is expected to pair its A21 chip with an upgraded RAM. The company is said to be considering Mobile High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) to boost signal transmission speeds. It would also provide high data throughput while minimising power consumption, thereby increasing overall efficiency.

Battery Battery is another feature that is likely to receive a major upgrade in Apple’s 20th anniversary edition iPhone. The company is reportedly planning to use pure silicon anode batteries that will increase battery life without increasing the battery size. For reference, these batteries are already being used in flagship phones like the OnePlus 15 and the OPPO Find X9 Pro.