iPhone Air sales are so bad that Apple is rethinking…

In September 2025, Apple launched its slimmest-ever smartphone, the iPhone Air, which eventually gained much popularity for its design marvel. However, the device failed to make expected numbers in terms of sales and demand, leaving Apple to re-strategise whether they should develop a next-generation iPhone Air model or not. iPhone Air 2 may not launch in 2026. Here’s what we know so far.

Now, the latest report suggests that we might see an iPhone Air 2, but it may not make a fall 2026 debut. According to The Information report, Apple may have delayed the launch of the next-generation iPhone Air due to bad sales numbers of the current model. Now, here’s how Apple may revise its launch strategy for iPhone Air.

iPhone Air 2 launch delay expected

According to The Information report, the next-generation iPhone Air may launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models in September 2026. It is being said that the iPhone Air sales numbers are quite bad and lower than previously expected. Hence, Apple may have delayed the launch of iPhone Air 2. Earlier, the ultra-thin iPhone was expected to launch with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Now, the iPhone Air 2 could launch in 2027 alongside the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e.

Due to poor demand and manufacturing cuts, Apple has reportedly reduced production and shipments for the iPhone Air. In addition, Foxconn, which is known to be Apple’s biggest manufacturing partners, has also shut down almost all the production lines. It is also suspected that the company will completely stop making the iPhone Air by the end of this month.

While the iPhone Air is an impressive device considering its thinness and premium design, but a single-lens camera, a small battery, and a single speaker raise eyebrows for the Rs. 1,19,900 price tag. However, with just a few thousand extra, buyers can get the iPhone 17 Pro at Rs. 1,34,900. The Pro model not only offers a triple camera setup, but a all the flagship features that one needs at the given price point.