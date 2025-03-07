iPhone Fold coming in 2026? Here are 5 big things we expect

Rumours about a potential foldable iPhone have been circulating online and within the tech community for quite some time. And rightly so, considering Apple is undoubtedly late to the party, with Android OEMs having almost half a decade of advantage when it comes to already having foldable product lines in place. The first foldable iPhone may not be too far off.(Reuters)

So far, multiple analysts and tipsters have detailed various aspects of the next foldable iPhone. It’s almost strange because a foldable iPhone is expected, yet there has been no clear indication of when it might arrive. Some speculate a 2026 release, while others suggest it could be pushed to 2027. There are also reports that Apple might release a foldable iPad first.

Now, renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for his accurate Apple-related predictions, has reiterated that the first foldable iPhone is expected in 2026.

iPhone Fold To Go In Mass Production Next Year

The final specifications of the iPhone Fold are expected to be locked in by the second quarter of 2025, meaning this year. The official project is set to commence in Q3 2025, with mass production slated for Q4 2026.

Kuo has also shared shipment estimates for the first-generation foldable iPhone. He predicts shipments of 3 to 5 million units in 2026, with a potential second-generation model reaching around 20 million units in 2027.

AI-First Experience

As per Ming-Chi Kuo, the foldable iPhone is expected to be an AI-driven device, featuring cross-app integration and enhanced usability. The larger screens will improve the AI experience, allowing users to chat with a chatbot and perform tasks such as viewing maps on a full screen.

Touch ID To Return?

Touch ID could make a return via a side button, while Face ID may be absent due to the phone’s thickness and internal space constraints. Kuo suggests the device could have a book-style design, featuring a crease-free 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display.

Dual Camera Setup, Titanium Design Expected

Regarding the camera setup, the foldable iPhone may feature a dual-camera system on the rear and a single front-facing camera.

The overall thickness is expected to be 9 to 9.5mm when folded and 4.5 to 4.8mm when unfolded.

The hinge is expected to be a combination of stainless steel and aluminium alloy, while the casing could be made of titanium. As for the battery, it may use the same high-density battery as the ultra-thin iPhone 17, possibly called the iPhone 17 Slim.

Premium Pricing, Of Course

In terms of pricing, the first-generation iPhone Fold is expected to retail between $2,000 and $2,500, which translates to approximately ₹1,75,000 to ₹2,15,000. Now, this certainly isn’t cheap, but most Apple products are neither, and considering this is going to be a new product line, Apple may want to position it as the most premium iPhone to garner attention, we feel.

