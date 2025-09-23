iPhone Fold is coming: 4-lens camera, Touch ID and more

Apple’s latest iPhone 17 series has only just reached the market, but attention has already shifted to what the company is preparing for 2026. Industry reports suggest that Apple is working on its first foldable smartphone, expected to be introduced as the iPhone Fold. This device is rumoured to bring a mix of new design overhaul and hardware upgrades that could set it apart from existing iPhones. According to leaks and rumours, here are the five major features that could define this upcoming iPhone Fold. Apple is planning to launch its first foldable iPhone next year with dual screens and advanced features. (Representation image)(HT Tech)

Dual display sizes

The upcoming foldable model is expected to feature two screens: a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display. These sizes would make it the only iPhone to offer both a tablet-like experience and a compact form factor in one device. The inner screen would resemble the size of the earlier iPad Mini, while the outer screen would be close to the size once popular with iPhone Mini users.

Crease-free folding mechanism

Foldable phones in the market today often show a visible crease along the folding area. Apple is reportedly addressing this issue by introducing a “crease-free” folding display. The design is expected to resemble a book fold, with thickness measurements of around 9 - 9.5mm when folded and 4.5 - 4.8mm when unfolded. This would make the unfolded version thinner than Apple’s recently launched iPhone Air.

Camera system with four lenses

Photography remains a core focus for Apple, and the iPhone Fold is expected to feature four cameras. These could include two 48MP rear cameras, one front camera accessible when folded, and another front camera available when unfolded. Details about the second rear camera lens, whether it will be Ultra Wide or Telephoto, are still unclear. The new Centre Stage feature introduced with the iPhone 17 is also expected to appear on this model.

Touch ID returns

Unlike the latest iPhones, which rely on Face ID, the foldable model is rumoured to adopt Touch ID. Reports indicate that the fingerprint sensor could be integrated into the side button, similar to the iPad Air. This decision might reflect practical considerations, as implementing Face ID for both the inner and outer displays would be more complex.

Titanium build

Apple is also expected to use titanium for the iPhone Fold, particularly in the hinge and casing. This design choice could improve durability while keeping the device lightweight.

Analysts see the iPhone Fold as Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone segment, with potential to influence the wider market. While hardware rumours suggest its distinctive design, the success of the model may depend on how Apple adapts iOS for multitasking and larger-screen functions. The device is expected to launch in 2026, which marks a new chapter in the iPhone lineup.