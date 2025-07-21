iPhone users, these 8 cool emojis are coming for your devices soon

For the emoji enthusiasts who are always looking out for new additions to their phones, there is good news, as there is a new Unicode update which brings eight new emojis. These additions are part of the Unicode 17.0 update, which, while not available for iOS 18, will be eventually released with iOS 26. The new emojis belong to various categories, including animals, supernatural creatures, and musical instruments. Read on for the details. iOS 26 will feature new emoji.

These 8 New Emojis Are Coming For Your Devices In Near Future

As part of the world emoji day celebrations, the Unicode Consortium released these 8 new emojis but landslide is reportedly not coming to iOS:

Trombone

Treasure Chest

Distorted Face

Hairy Creature

Fight Cloud

Apple Core

Orca

Ballet Dancers

Landslide (not expected for iOS 26)

So, When Can You Expect Them?

Apple always puts its own spin on emojis before they are released to the public. For context, previous Unicode versions did not arrive on iPhones until several months after their initial launch. We could, therefore, it would not be out of the ordinary to see Unicode 17 make its way to iOS 26 several months after the system's release, perhaps following a few iterative updates.

As for iOS 26, well, it is expected to hit iPhones later this year (around September), based on reports. It is expected to bring several aesthetic and functional revamps for iOS devices.

And in case you can’t wait, and have an iPhone model that support Apple Intelligence, you can definitely give Genmoji a go to create truly custom emojis from text-based prompts.

What Is The Unicode Consortium?

The Unicode Consortium is the organisation behind the Unicode standard. It is responsible for ensuring new emojis reach your device's keyboard and that text and emojis are compatible across various devices worldwide. Every year, new characters, including emojis, are added to the Unicode standard. These additions eventually make their way to your devices after undergoing the due processes.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 LATEST Price