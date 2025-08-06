iPhone users, Truecaller call recording feature will stop working from…

Truecaller will stop supporting its call recording feature on iPhones starting September 30. The caller ID app, which reintroduced this option on both Android and iOS platforms nearly two years ago, has decided to remove it for iOS devices. Truecaller is ending its call recording feature on iPhones soon. Here's what users can do to save their data. (Pexels)

The company is shifting focus to strengthen its core offerings, which include real-time spam detection through Live Caller ID and automatic blocking of unwanted calls. Nakul Kabra, Product Director for iOS at Truecaller, confirmed the update, stating that the move aligns with efforts to enhance the app’s spam protection tools.

Call Recording Feature to Be Removed on iOS Only

According to a TechCrunch report, the call recording tool will become inaccessible on iPhones from the announced deadline. iOS users who have existing recordings stored within the Truecaller app will also lose access to them after this date. To prepare, the company advises users to either download their saved recordings, share them via messaging platforms, or move their storage preference to iCloud.

This move affects not only the ability to record calls but also access to recordings saved within the app. After September 30, users will no longer be able to retrieve or listen to previously stored recordings unless they back them up.

How to Back Up Call Recordings on iPhone

To save existing call recordings:

Open the Truecaller app and go to the Record tab.

Tap the Settings icon.

Choose Storage Preference and select iCloud storage.

If the iCloud option appears greyed out:

Go to iPhone Settings > tap on your Apple ID profile.

Select iCloud > Saved to iCloud > enable the Truecaller toggle.

To save a particular recording:

Open the Record tab in the app.

Swipe left on the recording you wish to save or share.

Tap the Share button, and then save it in the Files app or send it through email or messaging platforms.

What About Android?

Call recording on Android is still supported by Truecaller via its built-in dialer. The iOS method, which required merging a recording line during the call or using a floating action button, will no longer be available from the end of September. So far, there is no update about changes to the feature on Android.