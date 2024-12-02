iQOO 13, Vivo X200 series, OnePlus 13 and more upcoming phone launches in December

In November, we experienced the launch of some top-end smartphones such as Realme GT 7 Pro, Oppo Find X8 series, and others. Now, as we enter the last month of 2024, several smartphones powering Snapdragon 8 Elite or MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip are expected to debut in the high-end smartphone market. Several brands have also started to tease their upcoming smartphones, giving hopes for a busy month filled with some groundbreaking launches in the tech industry. If you are someone who has been waiting for a smartphone upgrade, then check out the list of upcoming phone launches in December. Check out the list of upcoming phone launches in December 2024.(Vivo )

Upcoming smartphone launches in December 2024:

iQOO 13: iQOO 13 is set to make its debut on December 3, 2024, with some eye-catching specifications and features. The company has been teasing the smartphone for over a month now, and it will finally be launched in India. Based on the revealed specs, the iQOO 13 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a 6150mAh silicon carbide battery. The smartphone will feature a 50MP triple camera setup with RGB lighting around the camera island.

Vivo X200 series: Vivo is all set to launch the new generation X series smartphone consisting of two models, Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro. While the company has started teasing the smartphones, it has yet to reveal the official launch date. However, it may take place around mid-December. The smartphones are expected to be powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip offering powerful performance in camera and gaming.

Redmi Note 14 Series: Xiaomi has revealed to launch of its mid-range series smartphones, the Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus. All three models are expected to offer different features and specifications, and they will be available at different price ranges, however, all are under Rs.35000. Reportedly, the smartphones will run on an OS based on Android 14.

OnePlus 13 series: OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R in the coming weeks. Earlier, the flagship OnePlus number series made its debut in January. However, rumours suggest an early release. Reportedly, the OnePlus 13 will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, whereas, the OnePlus 13R is expected to be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Note that the official launch date is still awaited.

Tecno PHANTOM V Fold 2 and V Flip 2: Other high-end smartphones which may debut in December are the Tecno PHANTOM V Fold 2 and V Flip 2. The company has already revealed the specifications and features of the foldable devices, however, the India launch date is yet to be confirmed. Tecno has confirmed that the smartphone will be sold on Amazon in December.