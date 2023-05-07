iQOO Neo 7 5G available at ‘lowest-ever price.’ Here's how

iQOO's Neo 7 5G is available at its ‘lowest-ever price.’ This is according to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, which stated that for this, buyers must purchase the smartphone from Amazon, which is currently running its 5-day Summer Sale. Tomorrow is the last day of the festivale.

The offer

As per the Live Hindustan report, customers can get Neo 7 5G with or without availing an exchange offer. If they select the former option, they get a cash discount of ₹6,000 on the phone, which has a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹34,999. On the reduced product cost of ₹28,999, there is an additional ₹2,000 off, bringing down the final price in this scenario to ₹26,999.

In the latter option, on the other hand, people get to exchange an existing or old phone for the incoming Neo 7 5G. By doing this, they directly save up to ₹21,700, and get it for ₹13,299, a discount of ₹38% on the original MRP.

Please note…

Customers must, however, note that they may not get the full exchange value of ₹21,700. The actual amount depends on the condition and brand of the device being swapped for Neo 7 5G.

Also, May 8 is the last day of the Amazon Summer Sale. People must, therefore, hurry up and place their order.

iQOO Neo 7 5G: Features

(1.) 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage; Dimensity 8200 5G processor.

(2.) 5,000 mAH battery with support to fast-charging of 120 W.

(3.) Android-13 based Funtouch OS 13 operating system; OIS (optical image stabilisation) feature.

(4.) Connectivity features such as Wi-Fi 2.4G, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C port, GPS, and more.

(5.) 16 MP front camera for selfies and video calls; triple camera arrangement at the back including a 64 MP primary lens.

