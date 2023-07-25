Home / Technology / IRCTC ticketing services down: How to book via Amazon, Paytm

IRCTC ticketing services down: How to book via Amazon, Paytm

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 25, 2023 03:13 PM IST

IRCTC Server Down: On Tuesday, the services went down due to ‘technical reasons.’ Work is underway to resolve the issue.'

IRCTC Server Down: IRCTC has recommended Amazon and Make My Trip as alternative platforms on which people can book their train tickets. This is because on Tuesday, ticketing services on IRCTC's website and app were down, with work underway to resolve the issue.

Work is underway to restore IRCTC's ticketing services (Representational Image)
Work is underway to restore IRCTC's ticketing services (Representational Image)

Also Read: 'Technical reasons’, says IRCTC as ticketing services unavailable on site & app

‘Technical reasons’ have been cited as the reason behind the service's unavailability.

How to book train tickets on Amazon?

(1.) Open the Amazon app and select the ‘Amazon Pay’ tab.

(2.) Choose ‘Trains’ under ‘Book Tickets’ and enter your source and destination stations.

(3.) Provide details such as the date of journey.

(4.) Tick the box next to the class in which you want to travel (for example, select AC for the AC class).

(5.) For more options, click on ‘Find Trains’ and use filters to customise your search.

(6.) The app will now display all the trains on the given route; select the most preferable train.

(7.) If applicable and required, choose specific categories like ‘General,’ ‘Senior Citizens,’ or ‘Ladies.’

(8.) Review all the details and finally, click on ‘Proceed.’

To complete the booking, however, you will need your IRCTC credentials. If you don't have an account on the platform, you must create one.

Alternatively, users can set up an IRCTC account on Amazon itself. For this, select the ‘Click Here’ option; they will be redirected to IRCTC to create a profile.

How to book train tickets on Paytm?

(1.) Visit https://paytm.com/train-tickets.

(2.) Enter the source and destination stations, the date of journey, and tap the ‘Search’ button.

(3.) Choose your preferred seat and travel class.

(4.) Tap on ‘Book’ and enter your IRCTC login ID (if you don't have a login ID, sign up with IRCTC or reset the IRCTC password).

(5.) Complete the required form and click on ‘Book.’

(6.) Make the payment by selecting your preferred mode of payment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out