IRCTC warns users against ‘fake’ Android app, phishing scam: Report

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is a popular platform used by a significant number of Indians for booking train tickets. However, the platform has recently cautioned its users about the high risk of cyber fraud. IRCTC has urged its users to remain vigilant while responding to any communication that may have been tampered with the following fraudulent links. The warning issued by IRCTC states that the "irctcconnect.apk" application can potentially infect mobile devices. (Representational Image)

According to a Live Hindustan report, IRCTC has warned its users about a malicious Android application called "irctcconnect.apk." The application is being shared over instant messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram and is hosting a phishing website "https://irctc.creditmobile.site."

The warning issued by IRCTC states that the "irctcconnect.apk" application can potentially infect mobile devices. Fraudsters are circulating a phishing link on a mass level, falsely impersonating IRCTC officials to lure unsuspecting users into downloading the application. Their aim is to obtain sensitive net banking credentials, including UPI details and credit/debit card information, from victims who fall prey to the phishing attack.

To protect its users from fraudsters, IRCTC has advised them not to install this application. Instead, the advisory urged users to always download the authorized "IRCTC Rail Connect" mobile app from either the Google Play Store or Apple Store.

Furthermore, the warning emphasized that IRCTC will never request personal identification information, such as PINs, OTPs, credit card numbers, bank account numbers (ABAL), or UPI, from its customers over the phone.

Adhering to IRCTC's guidelines can help users ensure that their personal and financial information remains secure while using the platform. To ensure a safe experience while using the platform, it is essential that all users remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities immediately.

