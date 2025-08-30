Is Discord down? What is error 2007 and how to solve it

Discord, the popular group chat app, is down for several users. Downdetector noted a spike in reports of Discord outages and said that users had been reporting problems since 3:37 pm EDT. Several users took to social media and to the Downdetector site to complain about the issue with Discord(REUTERS)

Several users took to social media and to the Downdetector site to complain about the issue.

Discord users react to outage

Several users took to social media to speak about the Discord outage. One person said “discord remains as a white screen for me,” while another said on X, "i think discord might be down.

One person asked “is discord down for anyone else? #Discord Loads but can't do anything and have to End Task the program.” Another person chipped in with a similar question, asking “Is Discord down for anyone? It seems like there's an outage or something.”

A person on Reddit shared more details about the problem. “Discord keeps kicking me out of voice chat for an unknown reason,” they said. Others responded that they were facing similar issues. “I believe it's down right now. A call with my girlfriend suddenly ended too,” one person stated. Another remarked, “Same here, I thought I was going crazy.”

Meanwhile, Discord, on its site has stated that all systems remain operational. Hindustan Times has not independently verified these claims.

What is Error 2007 and how to fix it

While the current cause for the Discord outage is not yet known, there are several ways to try and troubleshoot error messages one might be getting. Errors 2002-2007 are related to stream quality issues, and can be encountered if one is experiencing - Low frame rates while viewing or streaming, High packet loss while viewing or streaming, Poor network quality while streaming, as per the company site.

Solutions include - Checking your network connection quality and speed, reducing stream resolution or frame rate settings, ensuring your hardware specifications (CPU, GPU, and RAM) meet the recommended requirements for your chosen stream quality settings and making adjustments accordingly, Discord added on its site.