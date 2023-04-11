Is World of Warcraft set to conquer console? Clues point to a suspenseful answer

World of Warcraft has been a beloved PC exclusive game for years, but rumors are now circulating that Blizzard may be considering bringing the game to consoles. Could we see the day when players can trade in their keyboards for controllers and enjoy WoW from the comfort of their couches? It seems more and more likely. Is World of Warcraft about to take over consoles?

Although World of Warcraft is currently only available on PC, Blizzard has been making subtle changes over the years that suggest they may be paving the way for a console release. For example, the game has undergone skill pruning, which has made classes easier to play and more accessible. This change has also opened the door for players to use controllers, and some top WoW streamers are already doing just that.

World of Warcraft is already somewhat Cross-Platform with the WoW Companion app,(Blizzard)

Another reason why a console release could be on the horizon is the rise of cross-play and cross-platform gaming. Many Blizzard games already support cross-play and cross-platform, and it's likely that WoW will follow suit. The WoW Companion app also allows players to complete quests and missions on their phones, so a console release would be a natural progression.

The recent merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard has also sparked speculation that WoW may be coming to consoles sooner rather than later. With all Blizzard games set to be added to the Xbox Game Pass, it seems like a logical move for Microsoft to bring one of the best MMORPG games to their platform.

While there's no official announcement yet, it seems clear that WoW is destined for console release at some point in the future. Players may need to dust off their controllers and get ready for a new way to experience their favorite game. Keep an eye out for updates in the coming years, and get ready to join the WoW community on console.