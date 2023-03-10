World of Warcraft unleashes subterranean adventure in Dragonflight's latest patch with mole friends, snail races

Hold onto your dragon scales, World of Warcraft players! The game is about to go deep underground in the upcoming major content patch, Embers of Neltharion. The patch will take players on a thrilling adventure beneath the Dragon Isles to the Zaralek Cavern, where they will face off against powerful elemental villains known as the Incarnates. But it's not all danger and doom in the cavern; players will also get to hang out with cute little mole friends and attend snail races during their downtime.

Game director Ion Hazzikostas describes the patch as a convergence of different threads, all focused on the theme of legacy. Players will join forces with the Dragon Aspects to race against the villainous Incarnates to the laboratory. Meanwhile, Dracthyr on both sides of the conflict are eager to investigate the laboratory and discover their origins.

The Zaralek Cavern features three distinct biomes, including sulfur pools, massive crystalline stretches, and natural volcanoes and pools of lava. The cavern was a technical challenge to create, but the game's engineers rose to the occasion, laying the groundwork for underground areas that will likely be explored in future patches and expansions.

In addition to the cavern, the patch will bring new content to the Dragon Isles, including new quest lines concerning the Blue Dragonflight and the titan Tyr. Players will be able to ride dragons through the Isles and seamlessly enter the cavern without dismounting.

But the real excitement lies in the Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible, a nine-boss raid in the heart of Neltharion's old laboratory. All of the different draconic factions in the Dragonflight conflict are racing to get there first, and players will be on the edge of their seats to see who comes out on top.

Though there is no release date for the patch yet, players can look forward to the upcoming 10.0.7 patch, which will set up the new antagonists and unlock heritage armor quests for orcs and humans. And when Embers of Neltharion finally drops, players will be ready to go deep underground and take on the powerful Incarnates. So, get ready to delve into the unknown and explore the vast expanse of the Zaralek Cavern – it's going to be a wild ride!