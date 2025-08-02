Is your iPhone secure? These 5 iPhone privacy features could help enhance security beyond Face ID

Apple iPhones are already popular for being one of the most secure devices due to robust privacy and security features. Keeping user safety a primary focus, the company has introduced several default privacy settings for iPhones. While we are aware of basic privacy features like Face ID, 2FAs, and others, several built-in iPhone features could go unnoticed. Therefore, if you want to boost security and privacy, we have listed 5 crucial iPhone privacy features that you may want to activate to keep your data safe from prying eyes. Apart from the default privacy features, enhance your iPhone security with these 5 hidden security features.(AP)

iPhone privacy features for improved security

Private browsing on Safari: Safari’s Private Browsing mode is one of the most secure spaces to hide a digital footprint and keep data private from third-party websites. While it already does a great job, Safari’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention adds an extra layer to user protection on iPhone. This feature uses AI blocks and confuses tracking methods by scammers.

Hide My Email feature: This feature helps users create random email addresses for apps and websites. This helps user to keep their personal email protected from being publicly available. This can come in handy when signing up for public Wi-Fi, making a one-time purchase, and others. These email addresses can be easily accessed on iCloud, allowing users to deactivate or reactivate anytime.

Call Screening with iOS 26: Another useful feature which is coming to iPhones next month is Call Screening. This feature helps users manage calls from unknown numbers, including spam and fraud calls. The feature automatically scans the call, asking for the identity of the caller and the reason for call. This way, iPhone users can decide whether they want to take the call or avoid it.

Hide and lock apps: With iOS 18, Apple introduced the ability to hide and lock apps on iPhones. With this feature, users can hide banking apps, dating apps, cloud data, and others. These hidden files are saved in a separate folder instead of showing on the Home Screen. This hidden folder can be accessed using Face ID or a passcode.

Stolen Device Protection feature: While this is not a very new feature, but surely a the most crucial security feature that every iPhone user needs to activate. These features come in handy if your iPhone is stolen or lost, as the feature keeps others from changing your iPhone Apple account, device password or or turning off Find My.

